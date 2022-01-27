As Twitchy readers know, PolitiFact tried to call Winsome Sears a liar for claiming Loudoun County Public Schools are funding CRT training. And a receipt started making its way around Twitter …

They still haven’t fixed their claim or apologized to Winsome.

Wonder if they will now that she herself is calling them out.

With the same receipt:

Yup, Winsome with the drop. Think they’ll fix this NOW?

We’re not holding our breath.

They don’t know WHAT to do since they can’t really call her a racist.

Heh.

The parents have been right about A LOT in Virginia.

Any day now, PolitiFact.

***

