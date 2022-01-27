As Twitchy readers know, PolitiFact tried to call Winsome Sears a liar for claiming Loudoun County Public Schools are funding CRT training. And a receipt started making its way around Twitter …

Will Politifact fact-check its fact-check? https://t.co/Wo6JN0aqtg — Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) January 26, 2022

They still haven’t fixed their claim or apologized to Winsome.

Wonder if they will now that she herself is calling them out.

With the same receipt:

Yup, Winsome with the drop. Think they’ll fix this NOW?

We’re not holding our breath.

Spoiler alert: Nope. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) January 27, 2022

Keep doing what you are doing @WinsomeSears — Toni V (@Lvstarlet64) January 27, 2022

Progressives have their own“facts” that are based on the virtual reality bubble they are living in. — Florian Hauswiesner (@realHauswiesner) January 27, 2022

They don’t know WHAT to do since they can’t really call her a racist.

Heh.

So the parents of VA were right not @BrianKirwin https://t.co/iiZty5x2Ji — art (@art38741656) January 27, 2022

The parents have been right about A LOT in Virginia.

Yes @PolitiFact , will you? Also, apologize to @WinsomeSears while you’re at it. She has more integrity in her little finger than you do in your whole body. #FakeNews https://t.co/7uLxsr76Bo — AOCboyfriendssandals (@UVAfailswomen) January 27, 2022

Any day now, PolitiFact.

***

