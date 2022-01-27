What do you wanna bet Joe Rogan has NO idea who Chip Franklin even is?

We didn’t.

Heh.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true, we see his moronic tweets here and there and they’re usually pretty pathetic and thirsty.

Like this one:

Describe Joe Rogan in a word — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) January 27, 2022

Joe Rogan in one word?

K.

More.

Successful.

Than.

Chip.

Will.

Ever.

Be.

FreeSpeechAdvocate I guarantee 90% of people who hate him have never, ever listened to him. You are the backwards-ass folks, not him. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 27, 2022

That works.

Influential

Intelligent

Inquisitive

Understanding

Funny

Fair — Take3Tylenol 👑 (@Take3Tylenol) January 27, 2022

Awesome. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 27, 2022

Winning! — Yankee Jenn (@northcountryjen) January 27, 2022

Intelligent — Commies are not people (@The_Shadow_1911) January 27, 2022

Yup yup yup.

Tenant. Living his best life, in your head rent free. https://t.co/fUXCXYnKq6 — Jack (@MrBeagleman) January 27, 2022

Rent-free.

Independent or objective. Both fit. — ABP (@kuabp2008) January 27, 2022

Awesome — JackandAshley (@JamesInFranklin) January 27, 2022

Swashbuckling — Average Jill (@WordMajer) January 27, 2022

Arrrrrr!

Free. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) January 27, 2022

Future — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) January 27, 2022

And they HATE him for it.

Ok, won’t get better than that.

Ungovernable — R W Nutjob (@RWNutjob1) January 27, 2022

We take that back.

Boom.

***

