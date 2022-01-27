Awww yes, when Democrats didn’t want Trump to nominate a SCOTUS pick during a midterm year.

Good times.

They really are horrible little people, heh.

Case in point:

It would be an assault on our democracy to confirm a Supreme Court pick before the midterm elections. Democrats must let the people have their say. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 26, 2022

OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT!

Just like how our Democracy magically depends on voting rights Democrats claim we don’t have already.

As we said up there, horrible little people.

Especially for having one who was doing beer pong off the behinds of hookers, whoever that pick is. — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) January 27, 2022

All of the braindead leftists in the comments getting angry and not even understanding the sarcasm (or somehow even the context) is hilarious to me! pic.twitter.com/EKiTUKqYmy — 🔺djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) January 26, 2022

An incredible number of people don’t get this tweet, and yet I’m not a bit surprised. — Kel Varnsen (@thekelvarnsen) January 26, 2022

I’m only here in the comments to see who indignantly misses the sarcasm. Worth the trip! — Brian Murphy (@Murph23B) January 26, 2022

Yeah, lots of people thought Matt was being serious:

No. — Simple man making his way through the galaxy (@ArmyJeepGuy) January 26, 2022

Interesting how blue and red easily change side based on situation. — Kevin K. Distler (@kkdistler) January 26, 2022

right….greeeeeaaatttt insight pic.twitter.com/qX9zD4TBvp — The BruhKage (Fund More Civics Classes.) (@kjnetic) January 26, 2022

HOOBOY.

LOL….where were you when they rammed through one 8 days before a presidential election? Or stonewalled for 8 months? — One of many…. (@Shariinthesky) January 26, 2022

*sigh*

Sarcasm. How does it work?

***

