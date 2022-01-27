Awww yes, when Democrats didn’t want Trump to nominate a SCOTUS pick during a midterm year.

Good times.

They really are horrible little people, heh.

Case in point:

OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT!

Just like how our Democracy magically depends on voting rights Democrats claim we don’t have already.

As we said up there, horrible little people.

Yeah, lots of people thought Matt was being serious:

HOOBOY.

*sigh*

Sarcasm. How does it work?

