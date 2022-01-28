‘Oh no! Resistance group The USA Singers is leaving Spotify?! REEEEE!’ … said literally no one, ever.

We stand in solidarity with the great Neil Young, and will be removing all our music from Spotify to protest their continued dissemination of Joe Rogan’s dangerous anti-vax misinformation.#DeleteSpotify#ProtestMusic — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 27, 2022

Standing in solidarity with Neil Young by canceling yourselves and taking your music away from the 51 people on Spotify who actually care, yeah, that’ll show Joe Rogan.

These people.

Spotify will definitely miss those 51 monthly listeners.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watching these people cancel themselves because Spotify wouldn’t cancel someone else has been highly entertaining.

And you are…? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) January 28, 2022

HahahahahahahHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/NcywozDEpj — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) January 28, 2022

If a tree falls in the woods… pic.twitter.com/QY26wm5mer — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 28, 2022

Wait you had music on Spotify? Weird, it was never promoted by them, I wonder why? — The camopapa who laughs @ your math skills (@camopapa0410) January 28, 2022

Awww, kitty and a rainbow.

This all seems so foolish. Ask yourself if you’re seeking Justice or relevance and exposure — Rhett (@bulippishard) January 28, 2022

Desperation for relevance.

They even begged Taylor Swift to take her music off Spotify …

Would you LOVE to see Taylor Swift stand in solidarity with Neil Young and DEMAND Spotify remove her music until they remove Joe Rogan's misinformation? Then HIT that Retweet button fast and sign below! Show @taylorswift13 we support her 100%! 👇👇https://t.co/2UrAkBLsmR — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 27, 2022

You know the face you make when the person in front of you is driving with their right-hand turn signal on but aren’t turning? Yeah, we just made that face.

iTs A pRiVaTe cOmPaNy 🤡 https://t.co/kKBGWaBiOU — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 28, 2022

Cool story, bro…you’re about as relevant as Neil Young….no one cares https://t.co/RFPRprgN4d — It’s A Moo Point 🐮🇺🇸 (@T00thpasteW0rds) January 28, 2022

Oh no, the “first band of the Resistance” that no one has heard of is removing their music from Spotify too! https://t.co/vLiyn7SaQe — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) January 28, 2022

Nice to see barely relevant people on a platform in which they can’t get 100 monthly listeners take a stand and get huge twitter numbers https://t.co/H2Evtpe3Ti — Aetius (@AetiusRF) January 28, 2022

After receiving the request to remove their music, Spotify’s only statement was, “who?” https://t.co/R0vx2s7arH — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 28, 2022

HA!

And fin.

***

