Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them — Their Stuff Belongs to Us Now'

A Yale Professor wrote an opinion column for The New York Times yesterday. It went largely unnoticed because so much was happening with the Virginia election and the SPLC indictment, but this column is wild and hugely inflammatory. This one opinion piece should be enough to prove there is something very wrong at Yale.

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New York Times: Old People Suck and We Should Take Their Stuffhttps://t.co/acpCABR4co pic.twitter.com/b2oo21ervh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 22, 2026

Here are a few of the 'highlights' from the piece:

In housing, besides circumventing the disproportionately high elder participation in town meetings where land-use decisions are made, I advocate a progressive tax on older homeowners to incentivize them to downsize rather than retain. The longer you stay, the more you should have to pay. The funds could allow for new construction and other projects of intergenerational justice, especially educational ones that prioritize unleashing our young people into the creative prime of life.

Basically, tax old people out of their homes. The homes where they lived their whole lives, raised their children and likely want to die. This Yale Professor wants them to downsize and if they'd move into a nursing home, that's even better.

There are also direct ways of recognizing that age affects opportunity and resources. The most obvious is to reinstitute mandatory retirement in those employment sectors (especially white-collar work) where generational renewal has been obstructed for years.

Also, force them to leave the jobs they love so they can't afford their house anymore. That will help.

"Old people" spent much of their lives scrimping and saving so they can retire comfortably only to be told what you have is ours and you're not entitled to it. The Left is finally taking their mask off to reveal who they really are. Madness on stilts. https://t.co/vb3gcvFtwF — Frank (@A_Noble_Berean) April 22, 2026

Hopefully, people are paying attention. The Left has to be defeated.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the New York Times writers that believe this. https://t.co/gTG75RYAjk — Eugene Knabe (@Obiwan9394) April 22, 2026

You can't hate legacy media enough. https://t.co/iyreDcLav2 — Mark Perry 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkSPerry) April 22, 2026

It's Maoist. The turning of America's Red Guard against older people who are much more likely to carry American traditions and beliefs.

It's not about money, it's about a cultural revolution. — Helen Crabtree (@merecitizen1913) April 22, 2026

It's the Communist playbook.

Got here 200 years early. pic.twitter.com/LzP1Io2muj — Mark Darling (@RalphWGoethe) April 22, 2026

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NYT's op-ed section never fails to generate a new supply of birdcage liner. — Susan Bernstein (@VelvetBarstool) April 22, 2026

True that.

Luckily almost no one read @nytimes but there has been an anti-senior campaign ongoing for the last two years that never made sense to me (I'm 80yo) until @mtaibbi explained in this article that it is a Communist thing — Dennis Byron (@denniswbyron) April 22, 2026

Old people in the South are locked, loaded with little to live for. if they want to try, it is a helluva combination. — Ken Rhodes (@Newaxeman) April 22, 2026

And they vote!

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