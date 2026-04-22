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Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them — Their Stuff Belongs to Us Now'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on April 22, 2026
Korea Pool Photo via AP

A Yale Professor wrote an opinion column for The New York Times yesterday. It went largely unnoticed because so much was happening with the Virginia election and the SPLC indictment, but this column is wild and hugely inflammatory. This one opinion piece should be enough to prove there is something very wrong at Yale.

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Here are a few of the 'highlights' from the piece:

In housing, besides circumventing the disproportionately high elder participation in town meetings where land-use decisions are made, I advocate a progressive tax on older homeowners to incentivize them to downsize rather than retain. The longer you stay, the more you should have to pay. The funds could allow for new construction and other projects of intergenerational justice, especially educational ones that prioritize unleashing our young people into the creative prime of life.

Basically, tax old people out of their homes. The homes where they lived their whole lives, raised their children and likely want to die. This Yale Professor wants them to downsize and if they'd move into a nursing home, that's even better.

There are also direct ways of recognizing that age affects opportunity and resources. The most obvious is to reinstitute mandatory retirement in those employment sectors (especially white-collar work) where generational renewal has been obstructed for years.

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Also, force them to leave the jobs they love so they can't afford their house anymore. That will help.

Hopefully, people are paying attention. The Left has to be defeated.

It's the Communist playbook.

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True that.

And they vote!

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