'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun

The U.S. Justice Department has hit The Southern Poverty Law Center with an 11-count indictment. The charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering, according to the DOJ.

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Some in the media, including USA Today and ABC News, are helping the Dems out with their spin on this by headlining the story according to the SPLC's defense and not what the actual indictment says. That has allowed many Democrats to post things like this from Rep. Dan Goldman:

The DOJ uses paid informants all the time —why is it OK for them but not the SPLC? @splcenter plays a vital role in fighting hatred, yet has been unfairly targeted by Trump and House Republicans since day one.



This politicized intimidation needs to stop, now. https://t.co/8VjTgLsxU4 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 21, 2026

And those things are totally comparable, right? Sheesh.

Are you really this dumb? — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) April 21, 2026

He just might be. And Goldman needs to be reminded that "no one is above the law."

“The SPLC was just paying informants, like cops do!”



It's (sometimes) legal for law enforcement to do that. There are rules to follow.



Since when have random activist groups been allowed to pay people to conspire & commit crimes? https://t.co/UMeJ8xNFWd — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 22, 2026

Since the Trump DOJ indicted the SPLC, apparently.

Goldman is either playing dumb or actually is stupid:

I'm very worried that you're a congressman who appears not to understand the difference between a government agency and a nonprofit. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) April 22, 2026

"Cops can put blue lights on their cars and run red lights. Why can't I?" — Dr Strangetweet (ドクター・ストレンジツイート) (@lone_rides) April 22, 2026

Daniel, the SPLC is not a law enforcement entity.



Thank you for your time. https://t.co/QKMtQQUVtC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2026

That post probably sounded better when it was only rattling around in Goldman's head, which is where it should have stayed.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, all while the Democrats try and circle the wagons around the corrupt organizations and individuals who do their bidding.

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