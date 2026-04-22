Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’...
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictm...
DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of...
Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them —...
Dems Melt Down Over SPLC Indictment (Timing of the Kash Patel Hit Piece...
Hakeem Throws a Fit Supreme: Tiny Dem Leader Big Mad Over Real SPLC...
VIP
Sen. Chris Murphy Hopes We Miss the Point About His 'Sarcastic' Post Cheering...
The Most Divisive Ex-President Can't Move On and Now Cheers Dem Gerrymandering as...
MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN...
Buzzing After VA Gerrymander Win, Jeffries Gets Too Big for His Britches and...
Biden’s ‘Rachel’ Levine Does Wayne & Garth Drag at Mets Game: The Curse...
Grieving Parents of Slain Loyola Student Sheridan Gorman Demand Change: 'This Can't Happen...

'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun

Doug P. | 12:15 PM on April 22, 2026
Twitchy

The U.S. Justice Department has hit The Southern Poverty Law Center with an 11-count indictment. The charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering, according to the DOJ.

Advertisement

Some in the media, including USA Today and ABC News, are helping the Dems out with their spin on this by headlining the story according to the SPLC's defense and not what the actual indictment says. That has allowed many Democrats to post things like this from Rep. Dan Goldman: 

And those things are totally comparable, right? Sheesh.

He just might be. And Goldman needs to be reminded that "no one is above the law."

Recommended

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Since the Trump DOJ indicted the SPLC, apparently. 

Goldman is either playing dumb or actually is stupid: 

That post probably sounded better when it was only rattling around in Goldman's head, which is where it should have stayed. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, all while the Democrats try and circle the wagons around the corrupt organizations and individuals who do their bidding.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable (looking at you, SPLC). Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
justmindy
Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them — Their Stuff Belongs to Us Now'
justmindy
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’ Nightmare to Come
justmindy
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictment
Doug P.
Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement