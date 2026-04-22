JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictment

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced an indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted the following:

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This evening: @DAGToddBlanche and I are announcing an 11 count indictment against the Southen Poverty Law Center.



Charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.



The SPLC allegedly engaged in a… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2026

Here's the rest of the post in case you can't see it all above:

The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public. They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal – and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.

The Democrats are of course having meltdowns about that, but they need to be reminded that "no one is above the law."

The usual suspects in the media can of course be counted on to help out the Democrats when it comes to framing the story. Here's the USA Today's contribution:

The Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted for paying sources to infiltrate hate groups, a tactic federal agencies have used for decades. https://t.co/flekWop4XX — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 22, 2026

Well, that's certainly one way to put it... if you're a lib media hack.

There is a pending community note on this, but it is infuriating that a huge newspaper will just flat-out lie about the news



SPLC was not "indicted for paying sources". They were indicted for wire fraud and making false statements. Just tell us the truth! It's not that hard! https://t.co/ElkPzSEKKB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 22, 2026

That's not what the indictment says. — Deplorable Raccoon Dog (@watchingthewea1) April 22, 2026

True, the indictment tells a different story from the one the USA Today's pushing in that post:

The SPLC was not paying for information they were paying for actions by hate groups. — Maggie (@Infidel_M04A) April 22, 2026

Read the intro to the Grand Jury indictment to learn the truth and see that USA Today is lying to you: pic.twitter.com/WvcO1Yfkfk — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) April 22, 2026

Did the USA Today really think about that spin before they posted it?

The Trump DOJ got USA Today to DEFEND funding the KKK. 😂 https://t.co/zyJqSmuuax — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 22, 2026

There's nothing that Team Trump can't make the Left and their media allies do!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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