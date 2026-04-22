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JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictment

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on April 22, 2026
Meme

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced an indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted the following:

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Here's the rest of the post in case you can't see it all above:

The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public. They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.  

That is illegal – and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.

The Democrats are of course having meltdowns about that, but they need to be reminded that "no one is above the law." 

The usual suspects in the media can of course be counted on to help out the Democrats when it comes to framing the story. Here's the USA Today's contribution: 

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Well, that's certainly one way to put it... if you're a lib media hack. 

True, the indictment tells a different story from the one the USA Today's pushing in that post: 

Did the USA Today really think about that spin before they posted it?

There's nothing that Team Trump can't make the Left and their media allies do!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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