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Ex CIA Analyst's Claim About Trump, General Caine and the Launch Codes Gets Community Note Nuked

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on April 22, 2026
Twitchy

As everybody knows, even after repeated huge lies about anything and everything involving Donald Trump, the TDS crowd just insists on automatically believing all the stories they're told. Repeated debunking hasn't stopped the tall tales from being told, and earlier this week we told you about one of the latest. 

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A retired CIA analyst was being interviewed on Judge Napolitano's podcast and he claimed that recently Trump tried to "use" the nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Caine. 

The video is in our original story, but a different post citing the same analyst has received the Community Note that the claim was begging for: 

Nice note:

This claim originates from Larry Johnson on a podcast, citing an unnamed source. Fact-checks label it unsubstantiated, and Johnson has a record of promoting debunked narratives. Presidents hold sole constitutional authority over nuclear launches.

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In other words, it's just more of the kind of BS we've gotten used to. 

No kidding! 

The analyst in question hasn't even worked in government for decades but perhaps nobody with TDS asked themselves how he could have possibly known something like that or how the chain of command works.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while the Dems have fits about it and lefty media tells endless lies about what's going on. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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