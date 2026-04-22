Ex CIA Analyst's Claim About Trump, General Caine and the Launch Codes Gets Community Note Nuked

As everybody knows, even after repeated huge lies about anything and everything involving Donald Trump, the TDS crowd just insists on automatically believing all the stories they're told. Repeated debunking hasn't stopped the tall tales from being told, and earlier this week we told you about one of the latest.

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A retired CIA analyst was being interviewed on Judge Napolitano's podcast and he claimed that recently Trump tried to "use" the nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Caine.

The video is in our original story, but a different post citing the same analyst has received the Community Note that the claim was begging for:

BREAKING: During an emergency White House meeting, President Trump reportedly attempted to access the nuclear codes but was blocked by General Dan Caine, according to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson. — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) April 21, 2026

Nice note:

This claim originates from Larry Johnson on a podcast, citing an unnamed source. Fact-checks label it unsubstantiated, and Johnson has a record of promoting debunked narratives. Presidents hold sole constitutional authority over nuclear launches.

In other words, it's just more of the kind of BS we've gotten used to.

Was Trump grabbing the wheel of the limo when this happened?



GTFOH https://t.co/4BmBrSdMH9 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 21, 2026

No kidding!

The analyst in question hasn't even worked in government for decades but perhaps nobody with TDS asked themselves how he could have possibly known something like that or how the chain of command works.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while the Dems have fits about it and lefty media tells endless lies about what's going on.

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