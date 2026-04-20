Podcast: Retired CIA Analyst Says Trump Tried to 'Use the Nuclear Codes' on Iran

Something has happened to Judge Andrew Napolitano. He now has a podcast he calls "Judging Freedom," and he entertains guests like retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who told him that during an emergency meeting on Saturday night, President Donald Trump wanted to "use the nuclear codes" on Iran, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine stood up and said no.

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This was passed along by comedian Jimmy Dore:

According to retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson: During an emergency meeting On Saturday Trump tried to “use the nuclear codes” on Iran and he was stopped by General Dan Caine.



According to Johnson “there is seriously something wrong with Trump”: pic.twitter.com/9x5LONnnsm — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2026

The more "ex CIA" people I'm exposed to, the more I wonder about the current ones. https://t.co/CCMt4PfJkG — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) April 20, 2026

Jimmy, are you really putting this garbage out as factual?



Or is this part of your comedy? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 20, 2026

Imagine how retarded you'd have to be in order to believe this 😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 20, 2026

This reminds us of the time Trump tried to wrestle the steering wheel of his SUV from his driver from the back seat.

That’s not how they work. This is total nonsense and you are a fool for believing it and continuing to treat Larry Johnson as credible. — Corey (@CoreysName) April 20, 2026

The request to use the nuclear codes never come from the president. They come from the military to the president. — John Linder (@linderje) April 20, 2026

Yeah, let’s believe somebody from the CIA. It’s time to take these retreads off the air. Anyone who promotes them is probably suspect, hint, hint. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 20, 2026

Wow they have retired CIA analysts in Hawaiian shirts in the situation room? — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) April 20, 2026

"I'm just reporting what he said..." Quit splitting hairs, you asshole. You know what you were doing. — I Don't Really Care, Margaret (@Cr0nut77) April 20, 2026

How would a “retired” CIA analyst have that information?

He wouldn’t.

Stop being stupid for engagement — Luki (@hpygoluki) April 20, 2026

Trump tried to nuke Iran but a retired CIA guy claims a general stopped him with zero evidence. — Ivo (@IvoAI3) April 20, 2026

So Larry Johnson retired from the CIA in 1989, some 37 years ago! So exactly how is it that he could possibly know anything about Trump usage of the nuclear codes on Saturday? My BS-ometer is buzzing loudly. — RL 🇺🇸 (@Ralphy__Boy) April 20, 2026

Retired CIA analyst? In other words a conspiracy nut who runs a podcast from his mother's basement? 🤣 — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) April 20, 2026

And there is something wrong with you for posting this total nonsense. I can't figure out which one of you two imbeciles is less intelligent. — Bill B. (@rockincopa) April 20, 2026

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Bullshit!



Larry Johnson has NO access.



You're being duped by blind and panicked opposition. — Warren Hultquist (@whultquist) April 20, 2026

Jimmy Dore will believe anybody, even "retired CIA," if it will fit into one of his many wacky hate-America conspiracy theories. — Unapproved Thought Representative (@ChrioJoe) April 20, 2026

Napolitano's response is cut off, but we doubt that he told Johnson there was no way he could have known any of that. We used to like watching Napolitano's commentary on Fox News, but apparently he's gone the Alex Jones route with his podcast.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.