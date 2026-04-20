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Podcast: Retired CIA Analyst Says Trump Tried to 'Use the Nuclear Codes' on Iran

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 20, 2026
Twitter

Something has happened to Judge Andrew Napolitano. He now has a podcast he calls "Judging Freedom," and he entertains guests like retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who told him that during an emergency meeting on Saturday night, President Donald Trump wanted to "use the nuclear codes" on Iran, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine stood up and said no.

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This was passed along by comedian Jimmy Dore:

This reminds us of the time Trump tried to wrestle the steering wheel of his SUV from his driver from the back seat.

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Napolitano's response is cut off, but we doubt that he told Johnson there was no way he could have known any of that. We used to like watching Napolitano's commentary on Fox News, but apparently he's gone the Alex Jones route with his podcast.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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CIA DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY

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