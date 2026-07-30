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Clay Travis Reminds America: While Fauci Deflects, DeSantis Faced the Tyranny—and Saved Us

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Fauci is top of mind after he refused to testify yesterday, but Clay Travis wants to remind America of COVID's hero.

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Gov. DeSantis was truly anointed to win that election. The polls said he wouldn’t. He won mostly because of school choice parents who would normally have stayed home or voted Democrat. Gillum made them furious just days before by vowing to end school choice, all to appease Randi Weingarten’s teachers' union and chase their money. Those parents weren’t about to let their kids lose the schools they loved, so they showed up and voted. Thank God for that.

That election changed the course of history. 

DeSantis was willing to risk it all. He was brave enough to listen to actual doctors who weren't one hundred years old and not owned by big Pharma. These were doctors reading the latest data and realizing the direction coming from Fauci and the federal government was nonsense. 

DeSantis pushed back on the idea of not treating people until they were so sick they needed to be hospitalized. He actually 'followed the Science'. He set up monoclonal antibody clinics all over the state and made the treatment free. He allowed people who had just tested positive plus their relatives who had been exposed to be treated. He saved lives. 

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Then, Fauci and Biden cut off the supply of antibodies to him. That is what he was dealing with. He was creating a blueprint for saving lives and the federal government was trying to stop him at every turn. 

It's in the rearview mirror of so many people, but had it gone differently, America would look so much different. There was so much damage already done. He stopped the hemorrhaging.  

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It's easy to forget who held the line against tyrants like Fauci. DeSantis is owed eternal gratitude. 

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI BIG PHARMA COVID-19 FLORIDA RON DESANTIS

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