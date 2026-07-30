Clay Travis Reminds America: While Fauci Deflects, DeSantis Faced the Tyranny—and Saved Us

Fauci is top of mind after he refused to testify yesterday, but Clay Travis wants to remind America of COVID's hero.

The most important governor’s election of our life was Ron DeSantis beating Andrew Gillum in 2018. If Gillum had won — in addition to being a drug addict banging gay prostitutes — he would have shut down Florida in 2020 just like New York & California were shut down. Zero doubt. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis was truly anointed to win that election. The polls said he wouldn’t. He won mostly because of school choice parents who would normally have stayed home or voted Democrat. Gillum made them furious just days before by vowing to end school choice, all to appease Randi Weingarten’s teachers' union and chase their money. Those parents weren’t about to let their kids lose the schools they loved, so they showed up and voted. Thank God for that.

That election changed the course of history.

Florida was the biggest state refusing to shut down. If Florida had shut down, many other red states wouldn’t have had the courage to remain open. Many governors were great on covid — Brian Kemp and Bill Lee among them — but DeSantis took most of the blue state heat. Gillum would… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

DeSantis was willing to risk it all. He was brave enough to listen to actual doctors who weren't one hundred years old and not owned by big Pharma. These were doctors reading the latest data and realizing the direction coming from Fauci and the federal government was nonsense.

DeSantis pushed back on the idea of not treating people until they were so sick they needed to be hospitalized. He actually 'followed the Science'. He set up monoclonal antibody clinics all over the state and made the treatment free. He allowed people who had just tested positive plus their relatives who had been exposed to be treated. He saved lives.

Then, Fauci and Biden cut off the supply of antibodies to him. That is what he was dealing with. He was creating a blueprint for saving lives and the federal government was trying to stop him at every turn.

Someone needs to do a documentary with this exact focus. They need to go back and help the country remember that 2018 election and how it likely helped save our country in 2020 and beyond. @RonDeSantis deserves so much credit for saving freedom in America. https://t.co/9li3soXNCT — Lawrence Shaheen Jr. (@LawrenceShaheen) July 30, 2026

It's in the rearview mirror of so many people, but had it gone differently, America would look so much different. There was so much damage already done. He stopped the hemorrhaging.

Ron DeSantis. Strong American leadership in a time of great weakness.

Thanking God for his logical intervention and compassion against (D)EI and the anointed (D)rug candidate https://t.co/v76qndpmIN — LocalFloridaLife239 (@LocalFlorida239) July 30, 2026

My family moved to Florida from Michigan in the Summer of 2018. I remember how close that election was. Thank god DeSantis won. Living in Southwest Florida may have been the best place in the world to be during COVID. Our friends in Michigan were miserable. In 8 years under… — Dougie Fresh (@DMS43102) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

Agreed! Look at the decisions DeSantis made during COVID-19 in comparison to New York & California. 3 of the most populated states in the country. New York and California are struggling mightily while Florida is prospering and continuing to grow. Thank you God for Ron DeSantis — Christopher Marcum (@Christo15170694) July 30, 2026

It's easy to forget who held the line against tyrants like Fauci. DeSantis is owed eternal gratitude.