Idol Foments: MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Defiantly Refuses to Accept Fauci’s a Fraud, Not a God

Stop the yammering! MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell has (unsurprisingly) come out in praise of embattled Dr. Anthony Fauci. We wish O’Donnell would have followed the lead of his hero and pleaded the Fifth on his insufferable show. The mendacious MS NOW clown says the tiny Fauci towers over everyone in the U.S. Senate. Oh, give us a break!

Advertisement

Here’s O’Donnell’s ode to the octogenarian Fauci. (WATCH)

Lawrence O’Donnell on Fauci:



“He has done more in service to this country then every senator in that room and the entire current United States Senate combined.”



Just utterly delusional



There literally isn’t a single thing that Fauci wasn’t caught lying about. pic.twitter.com/NdmCZx3Z28 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

The vast overstatement is the tell — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 30, 2026

How does fauci’s boot taste @Lawrence? — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) July 30, 2026

Stop bogarting the laces, save some for your fellow ‘journalists’ and Democrats, Larry.

Commenters say Fauci has a long history of being wrong about outbreaks. (WATCH)

Fauci in the 80's telling people HIV could spread due to close contact. This idiot has either been wrong or lying for the last 40 years. pic.twitter.com/yV0rwXiA96 — KJofTikTok (@TheKJofTikTok) July 30, 2026

There was a lot written about how he delayed help for AIDS patients by putting helpful treatments on the sidelines and insisting on a vaccine… which never materialized. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) July 30, 2026

"In the 1980s, gay activists labeled him a bureaucrat who was indifferent to their suffering, protesting his offices over the slow pace of drug trials." — Robert Deck (@RobertDeck9) July 30, 2026

He's lies all the way through. I am old enough to remember the controversy surrounding him with AIDS. He has a God complex. — Becky Miller (@Jewelrybotanica) July 30, 2026

A God complex? We can’t blame him since he has so many ‘journalists’ worshipping at his feet.

It’s no surprise ‘journalists’ are in awe of a fellow liar; they were made in his image, apparently.

Since Lawrence O’Donnell’s job is to lie, it is unsurprising that he worships Fauci the liar. — Benjamin Paul (@Benjami21431358) July 30, 2026

Lawrence O’Donnell has 2 of these meditation candles in every room of his home pic.twitter.com/bsZ7SIdqaV — Justice Is Coming (@ProllyAgiprop) July 30, 2026

When will Dr. Fauci be canonized by the liberal media? pic.twitter.com/oxpzyh6hJB — Reconquista (@moraltreason) July 30, 2026

Apparently they already have — Steve Tatum 🦅🇺🇸 (@steveetatum2) July 30, 2026

‘Journalists’ created their savior, and they are not going to abandon him as he’s further exposed. They’ll never accept that Fauci’s a fraud and not a god.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.