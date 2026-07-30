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Idol Foments: MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Defiantly Refuses to Accept Fauci’s a Fraud, Not a God

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on July 30, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Stop the yammering! MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell has (unsurprisingly) come out in praise of embattled Dr. Anthony Fauci. We wish O’Donnell would have followed the lead of his hero and pleaded the Fifth on his insufferable show. The mendacious MS NOW clown says the tiny Fauci towers over everyone in the U.S. Senate. Oh, give us a break!

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Here’s O’Donnell’s ode to the octogenarian Fauci. (WATCH)

Stop bogarting the laces, save some for your fellow ‘journalists’ and Democrats, Larry.

Commenters say Fauci has a long history of being wrong about outbreaks. (WATCH)

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A God complex? We can’t blame him since he has so many ‘journalists’ worshipping at his feet.

It’s no surprise ‘journalists’ are in awe of a fellow liar; they were made in his image, apparently.

‘Journalists’ created their savior, and they are not going to abandon him as he’s further exposed. They’ll never accept that Fauci’s a fraud and not a god.

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Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA LIBS OF TIKTOK MEDIA BIAS

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