Stephen Hayes is headed over to the network that supports people like Al Sharpton, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, Chris Hayes, and a plethora of insanely unhinged Leftists. Guess holding onto those conservative principles (ha!) is really paying off.

We all know how much NBC loves talking to so-called conservatives who hate their own party.

HOOBoy.

Hayes shared the news himself (you guys notice he looks very different in his Twitter avi?):

How’s that whole #NeverTrumper thing working out for you, Stephen? NBC, really?!

Deranged hoaxers of a feather flock together.

You know, that’s true AND it rhymes.

Bonus.

He’ll fit right in with NBC.

Oh yes, remember that? The Dispatch boys left Fox News because Tucker Carlson is a threat to our democracy.

This analogy actually does work.

Nice to see Stephen didn’t sell his soul for nothin’.

***

