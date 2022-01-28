Stephen Hayes is headed over to the network that supports people like Al Sharpton, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, Chris Hayes, and a plethora of insanely unhinged Leftists. Guess holding onto those conservative principles (ha!) is really paying off.

We all know how much NBC loves talking to so-called conservatives who hate their own party.

.@thedispatch's @stephenfhayes joins @NBCNews as a Contributor & Political Analyst. He will appear regularly across all NBC News platforms including @TODAYshow, @MeetThePress & @NBCNewsNow, and contribute to the network's special political and election coverage. pic.twitter.com/PpwkHvYeG2 — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 28, 2022

HOOBoy.

Hayes shared the news himself (you guys notice he looks very different in his Twitter avi?):

Very excited to join NBC News as a contributor. Eager to get to work. https://t.co/qd5vfBGKSp — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 28, 2022

How’s that whole #NeverTrumper thing working out for you, Stephen? NBC, really?!

Nothing says “muh principles and integrity” like joining the network of Al Sharpton, Joy Reid, and Brian Williams. Deranged hoaxers of a feather flock together. https://t.co/biC1VJZN2i — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 28, 2022

Deranged hoaxers of a feather flock together.

You know, that’s true AND it rhymes.

Bonus.

Be wrong about everything in politics for years. Run your once-influential “conservative” magazine into the ground over Trump. Have no political instincts and zero connection to “conservative” GOP base. Have a hissy fit over Tucker, quit Fox before you get fired. Get gig at NBC: https://t.co/VuZZkeDABN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 28, 2022

He’ll fit right in with NBC.

Tucker Carlson is a threat to democracy, but Joy Reid, Nicole Wallace and Al Sharpton, are just fine. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) January 28, 2022

Oh yes, remember that? The Dispatch boys left Fox News because Tucker Carlson is a threat to our democracy.

Damn I thought you were a shoo in at CNN dawg — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) January 28, 2022

You’ve become the cheerleader that dates and sleeps with the entire football team — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) January 28, 2022

This analogy actually does work.

will be much easier now to "paraphrase" the daily @DNC talking points Stevie. — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) January 28, 2022

Congrats on the grift finally paying off. — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) January 28, 2022

Nice to see Stephen didn’t sell his soul for nothin’.

***

