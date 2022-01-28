David Frum is fussy with meteorologists who can’t see into the future.

Tell us you’re smug and unbearable without actually saying you’re smug and unbearable …

1-6 inches of snow predicted tomorrow? Can you imagine if any other profession allowed itself a similar range? "Your plane will depart tomorrow between 1 and 6." "We've bought you a dress between size 1 and 6." "Best to limit your daily wine intake to between 1 glass and 6." — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 28, 2022

You can guess how this went over.

How many people did you estimate would be killed by the Iraq War when you wrote the speech for Bush? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 28, 2022

Ouch.

Double ouch in fact.

Gaslighting the people who are trying to save lives in this event in front of almost 1 million followers is completely unacceptable and unprofessional. I would love to explain in detail why the 1-6” range is completely acceptable in this situation if you message me 😁 — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) January 28, 2022

Boom went the dynamite.

And yes, gaslighting the people trying to save lives is a pretty nasty look, David. Maybe he should email her so he understands how obnoxious his comment really is.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 28, 2022

We so adore Janice Dean.

This is a really dumb comment. Weather is freaking unpredictable. It's a chaotic system. Considering, they do a good job at predicting. — Live Free Or D❄️b Hard (@otterlivefree) January 28, 2022

Seems people ignore them when they get it right (which is most of the time) and only want to pick at them when they get it wrong.

Like Frum.

Imagine getting a forecast wrong. In other news, love this thing you wrote for National Review in February 2003. https://t.co/Xn3qllLcML pic.twitter.com/ToDEpY2sjh — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) January 28, 2022

This is not just an ouch, this is an OOF.

Haha yeah man can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/MIPHIibwLg — Rocco (@ROCCODANGER) January 28, 2022

How many WMDs did you predict there would be in iraq — Thirsty Thirsty Thembo (@OnlyAWorldAway) January 28, 2022

Imagine if there was a profession that created a war on lies — iamsock (@Iamsock) January 28, 2022

Way to go, dumb-Frum.

***

