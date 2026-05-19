Who’s the Nazi Turd? Peter Hasson’s Brutal Quiz Exposes Dem Graham Platner’s Racist, Perverted Rants

Peter Hasson, editor of 'Free Beacon', decided to create a fun game for X.

In Hasson's game, he pulled some pretty inflammatory quotes and challenged readers to determine if Graham Platner, Democrat candidate for Senate, or Nick Fuentes, podcaster, was the source of said quote.

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TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE: Who said it? Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner or Nazi turd Nick Fuentes? Answers at bottom of thread — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

Test your own knowledge and play along. Let's get into it.

Take the Graham Platner QUIZ! https://t.co/S5aeK43EIn — Reform RoBot (@RealRobSeal) May 19, 2026

Challenge your friends!

On Race: “Why don’t black people tip?” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

Wow. What a nasty statement. Do you think it was Fuentes or Platner?

On patriotism: "I used to love America, or at least the idea of it. These days, I'm pretty disgusted by it all." — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

On rape: “Holy f**k, how about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f****d up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

What a disgusting and vile thing to think, much less say aloud.

On public masturbation: “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashitter” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

Disgusting!

On political violence: “Fight until you get tired of fighting with words and then fight with signs, and fists, and guns if need be” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

They have medication for those kinds of thoughts.

On Hamas: “Looks like an all around well executed and successful small unit raid to me” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

On police: “F**k these cops.” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

People always hate the police until they need the police.

ANSWER KEY: They're all Graham Platner quotes — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2026

There you have it ... Every single nasty quote comes straight out of the foul mouth of this guy.

The Democrats must be so proud. This racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic, creep pervert is all theirs.

It really is telling.

All of these takes are mainstream democrat takes, Platner is just brave enough to admit it. https://t.co/CI0yrBReaw — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) May 19, 2026

Brave or stupid?

@TheMaineWire you should ask Graham about these…if you can get into one of his campaign events — The Modern Pamphleteer (@RedPamphleteer) May 19, 2026

Maybe they can even publish this fun game!

The moral of the story is Graham Platner is a disgusting specimen who should be nowhere near elected office.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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