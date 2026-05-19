Michigan State Rep. Born in Thailand Decides to Wear MAGA Garbage and Ridicule...
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, He...
Sen. John Cornyn Notes That Trump 'Has Consistently Called Me a Friend in...
Mike Pence Shows Off His New Book on ‘Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience’
Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand...
ABC News: A Third of the Congressional Black Caucus Is at Risk of...
Snap Judgment: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens to ‘Break the Spirit’ of Trump Voters If...
NAACP Urges Athletes to Withhold Support From Schools in States That Have Moved...
The Muddled Class: Michelle Obama Claims Average Americans Tired of Democrat Division Are...
'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook...
We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real...
Caught Red-Handed: Massie Deletes Date from Old Trump Quote, Sends Fake Endorsement Texts...
RUH-ROH! Abigail Spanberger's Veto List Keeps Getting LONGER and Her Supporters Are Starti...
Try to Act Surprised: Evil Witch Randi Weingarten Funded Her Horrible Book With...

Who’s the Nazi Turd? Peter Hasson’s Brutal Quiz Exposes Dem Graham Platner’s Racist, Perverted Rants

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Peter Hasson, editor of 'Free Beacon', decided to create a fun game for X.

In Hasson's game, he pulled some pretty inflammatory quotes and challenged readers to determine if Graham Platner, Democrat candidate for Senate, or Nick Fuentes, podcaster, was the source of said quote.

Advertisement

Test your own knowledge and play along. Let's get into it.

Challenge your friends!

Wow. What a nasty statement. Do you think it was Fuentes or Platner?

What a disgusting and vile thing to think, much less say aloud.

Disgusting!

They have medication for those kinds of thoughts.

Recommended

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, Here We GO!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

People always hate the police until they need the police.

There you have it ... Every single nasty quote comes straight out of the foul mouth of this guy.

The Democrats must be so proud. This racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic, creep pervert is all theirs. 

It really is telling.

Brave or stupid?

Maybe they can even publish this fun game!

The moral of the story is Graham Platner is a disgusting specimen who should be nowhere near elected office.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, Here We GO!)
Sam J.
Michigan State Rep. Born in Thailand Decides to Wear MAGA Garbage and Ridicule Americans
Brett T.
Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand With Israel
justmindy
'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS
Grateful Calvin
Bonchie Challenges Ann Coulter on Her Massie-fatuation in Brutal Back and Forth and She Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Snap Judgment: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens to ‘Break the Spirit’ of Trump Voters If Dems Regain Power
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, Here We GO!) Sam J.
Advertisement