Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst Nightmare

A man who goes by Dina Nina is running for the Wisconsin State Assembly to become "the Republicans' worst nightmare." We'll definitely be having nightmares after watching this campaign ad. Apparently, living in poverty has given Nina the insight to vote on the state's budget. He also wants to legalize marijuana, as if anyone cares.

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Nice T-shirt: Starbucks Workers United—Trans Rights Are Labor Rights.

"My name is Dina Nina. Trans woman, live in poverty, and I want to legalize weed!" (Real campaign ad) pic.twitter.com/Abg5WzxntH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2026

Avg Democrat campaign ad:



“I’m poor, obese, drug addicted, and mentally ill. Please give me money.” pic.twitter.com/cWwG8d8ff9 — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) July 21, 2026

Big Ursula energy.: Takes up the whole frame, looks like he’s gonna eat the camera, evil. — ℑ𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔓𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 (@PrincepsStultus) July 21, 2026

Bro we’re so done with this clown show… America wants strength, sanity AND real leadership not this mess. — Helen MAGA 🇺🇸 (@MagaHelen_) July 21, 2026

You're a dude that pretends to be a chick? And you smoke weed? And you're poor?



I'm shocked 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iMMRKj3ycp — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) July 21, 2026

Just a fat gay dude with lipstick — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 21, 2026

Peak woke clown show. These identity grifters have zero substance and think victimhood + weed is a platform. Reject this nonsense. 🤡 — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) July 21, 2026

20 years ago, this wouldn’t even pass as a SNL skit. Now these are commonly held beliefs in the Democrat party.



Free drugs, free housing, free food, free everything… oh, and pretend to be whatever gender you want. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) July 21, 2026

Because legalizing weed is top priority for people living in poverty!



Clowns! — DocM (@NotThatDocM) July 21, 2026

The both sides line is bullshit. The left pushed politics so far into insanity that trying to live a normal life now gets labeled extreme. The right is fighting to restore basic standards that never should have been abandoned. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) July 21, 2026

These are not serious people. And I hope they keep running for every possible election. It just pushes the normies to the right. — Darth Diculous (@DustyMcBear) July 21, 2026

Listen buddy, smoking a little herb ain't gonna help with the multitude of things that are wrong you my dude. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) July 21, 2026

A guy pretending to be a woman. I am sure there are plenty of job opportunities out there for overweight, transgenders, who smokes weed all day. — 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 ☘️Reene 🇮🇹 🍷🇺🇸 (@ReallyReene) July 21, 2026

Not to sound elitist, but how about we stop electing baristas and bartenders and people who have never held a real job.

The Democrats already have enough nightmares of their own with the DSA takeover—they don't need this.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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