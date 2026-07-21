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Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst Nightmare

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 21, 2026
Twitchy

A man who goes by Dina Nina is running for the Wisconsin State Assembly to become "the Republicans' worst nightmare." We'll definitely be having nightmares after watching this campaign ad. Apparently, living in poverty has given Nina the insight to vote on the state's budget. He also wants to legalize marijuana, as if anyone cares.

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Nice T-shirt: Starbucks Workers United—Trans Rights Are Labor Rights.

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Not to sound elitist, but how about we stop electing baristas and bartenders and people who have never held a real job.

The Democrats already have enough nightmares of their own with the DSA takeover—they don't need this.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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