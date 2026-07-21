Nice Timing: Marc Elias Says: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Demanding New Jersey Release Voter Data

Attorney Marc E. Elias, general counsel for Hillary Clinton's campaign, announced on Tuesday morning that a federal judge had dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee seeking to force New Jersey to release "sensitive voter data." Would some of that sensitive voter data include citizenship status? About a half-hour after Elias posted his "win for voters," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that the state's motor vehicle system had, through a "software error," registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote, and around 400 had taken advantage of the opportunity. It's no wonder blue states are so opposed to releasing their voter rolls and lists of SNAP benefit recipients.

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NEW: In a win for voters, a federal judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Republican National Committee (RNC) seeking to force New Jersey to release sensitive voter data. https://t.co/1DjfkPNDJO — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 21, 2026

Didn’t they just admit over 6,000 illegals are registered to vote. Gee I wonder why they don’t want to release voter data. It’s much higher. — Karson (@spreadlove2024) July 21, 2026

Why? Are there even more non citizens voting? Gross. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 21, 2026

"In a win for voters"? Seriously? — Shawn Hairston (@JetJacket) July 21, 2026

A win for illegal voters, sure. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) July 21, 2026

Hiding and protecting illegals on voter rolls is “protecting democracy” 😂 — JT 6’2” 185 lbs 180 IQ (@JamesTh52767215) July 21, 2026

What sensitive information is this Marc that the fed government shouldn't have? Social security numbers :-) ? — Space Echo (@RE201_SpaceEcho) July 21, 2026

History will tell us you were on the wrong side of this —- big time.



You’re arguing for covering up election fraud.



You can’t fix stupid — whoareyou (@namihwon) July 21, 2026

Win for the day but will not be upheld by a higher court. Elias and his continuous revenge against the republic. Marc still thinks we are a democracy where he has the biggest hammer. Marc your hammer is gone the republic is back! — greig altieri (@AltieriGreig) July 21, 2026

Marc, doing a fine job paving the way for The Communists Democrat party to keep voter rolls as corrupt as they’ve ever been all while telling you he is saving voters rights. He just doesnt say its dead people, fake signatures, duplicate ballots. Etc etc — Barbaroja (@Barbaroja23) July 21, 2026

In a win for fraudsters…. — Cyan Stevie (@CyanStevie) July 21, 2026

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia, Sparkle L. Sooknanan, blocked the Trump administration's effort to use a voter-screening database to ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections. Another win for voters, right?

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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