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Nice Timing: Marc Elias Says: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Demanding New Jersey Release Voter Data

Brett T. | 9:10 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Attorney Marc E. Elias, general counsel for Hillary Clinton's campaign, announced on Tuesday morning that a federal judge had dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee seeking to force New Jersey to release "sensitive voter data." Would some of that sensitive voter data include citizenship status? About a half-hour after Elias posted his "win for voters," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that the state's motor vehicle system had, through a "software error," registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote, and around 400 had taken advantage of the opportunity. It's no wonder blue states are so opposed to releasing their voter rolls and lists of SNAP benefit recipients.

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Last month, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia, Sparkle L. Sooknanan, blocked the Trump administration's effort to use a voter-screening database to ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections. Another win for voters, right?

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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