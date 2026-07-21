Rep Ayanna Pressley Asks History Professor Why Neo-Fascist Autocrats Attack Museums

As our own Just Mindy posted earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett welcomed witnesses to "the Republicans' white pride rally" cleverly disguised as a House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency hearing to address the White House's 162-page report on the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. The White House's report accused the museum's leadership of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."

Advertisement

Crockett embarrassed herself by suggesting to Yale history professor Dr. David Blight that racism was behind the world seeming to root for Spain to defeat Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

That wasn't all the race-baiting Blight had to endure. Rep. Ayanna Pressley asked Blight why "neo-fascist autocrats" attack cultural institutions like museums. We're not sure if this came before or after Rep. Brandon Gill blindsided Dr. Anthea Hartig, Director of the National Museum of American History, by reminding her of the Smithsonian's notorious exhibit that declared politeness an aspect of white supremacy.

WHY ARE THEY PROJECTING THIS MUCH?



PRESSLEY: "Dr. Blight, looking at history, why do neo-fascist autocrats attack cultural institutions like museums?"



DR BLIGHT: "Madam Congressman, it's because they believe that's where you can control people's minds. you can sustain a social… pic.twitter.com/mtA6iGOcn1 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 21, 2026

The post continues:

… order, you can control education, you can control the arts, you can control writing and creativity itself." PRESSLEY: "It is not just the Nazis. There have been plenty of other neo-fascist or fascist regimes that have attempted to do that." So America has had culturally captured institutions for decades, and adding balance is propaganda? Got it.

The Rapid Response 47 X account published a thread summarizing the White House's report. Exhibits included pages from a 6-year-old girl's diary in which she prays "every night for my penis to grow" and an argument that Mickey Mouse was guilty of "vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy."

Critics of the report really believe that the Trump administration is trying to erase black history from the museum. Rep. Kweisi Mfume swore that "if you erase it, we will replace it."

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., said Black Americans are "outraged at what is happening now with these efforts to do away with the African American museum and all of the Smithsonian."



"If you erase it, we will replace it," Mfume said. "It's that damn simple." https://t.co/JoyUpLzzK1 — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 21, 2026

She’s just mad that we are done making up history for the sake of “equity” — riz (@nathanrizzolo) July 21, 2026

This really is the most ridiculous thing. Her supporters vandalize every historical monument and she has the audacity .... It's so in our face. Everything is fake and gay. — Hollie Foust (@HollieRoFo) July 21, 2026

He's exactly right.



That's why we have to rid the museum of the fascistic leftwing influence. — EverywhereHarshed (@foreverharshed) July 21, 2026

Advertisement

Without projection and violence, what else do they have? — D. Bunker (@rad3pdl) July 21, 2026

They are projecting because they are rewriting history. How much has the Smithsonian hidden or done away with? This is more important than most people think. — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) July 21, 2026

To control minds. Is that why they essentially went in and redesigned everything to their ideology? To control minds? — 4EverAskingWhy (@4everaskingY) July 21, 2026

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.