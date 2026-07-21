VIP
Chris Hayes: The Most Left-Wing People Have Postgraduate Degrees but Are Financially Strap...
Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst...
Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Says 'ICE Has Nothing to Do With Immigration'
VIP
Worth Every Penny: Why Choosing Your Child’s Peers Matters More Than Test Scores
Nice Timing: Marc Elias Says: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Demanding New Jersey Release Voter...
Election Results LIVE on Twitchy! Arizona on Tap Tonight
'Politeness is White Supremacy?' Rep. Gill Grills Smithsonian Director on Their Own Woke...
Even a Senior Mamdani Administration Official Says There's No Way He's Arresting Benjamin...
CRAZY Jasmine Crockett Implodes: Calls GOP Hearing a 'Republican White Pride Rally'
Former Sanders Outreach Chief: Bernie Has Endorsed the Most Antisemitic Candidates in a...
Jasmine Crockett Exposes the Racism Behind the World Cup Final
CNN’s Own Legal Expert Buries BIG Dummy Zohran Mamdani’s Netanyahu Arrest Threat: 'A...
Jim Accosted?: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Recounts Terrifying Trump Rallies Where Grandmas Shouted at...
NOT YOU! Pete Buttigieg Asks, 'Then What?' After Trump ... and He's Not...

Rep Ayanna Pressley Asks History Professor Why Neo-Fascist Autocrats Attack Museums

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As our own Just Mindy posted earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett welcomed witnesses to "the Republicans' white pride rally" cleverly disguised as a House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency hearing to address the White House's 162-page report on the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. The White House's report accused the museum's leadership of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."

Advertisement

Crockett embarrassed herself by suggesting to Yale history professor Dr. David Blight that racism was behind the world seeming to root for Spain to defeat Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

That wasn't all the race-baiting Blight had to endure. Rep. Ayanna Pressley asked Blight why "neo-fascist autocrats" attack cultural institutions like museums. We're not sure if this came before or after Rep. Brandon Gill blindsided Dr. Anthea Hartig, Director of the National Museum of American History, by reminding her of the Smithsonian's notorious exhibit that declared politeness an aspect of white supremacy.

The post continues:

… order, you can control education, you can control the arts, you can control writing and creativity itself."

PRESSLEY: "It is not just the Nazis. There have been plenty of other neo-fascist or fascist regimes that have attempted to do that."

So America has had culturally captured institutions for decades, and adding balance is propaganda? Got it.

Recommended

Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst Nightmare
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Rapid Response 47 X account published a thread summarizing the White House's report. Exhibits included pages from a 6-year-old girl's diary in which she prays "every night for my penis to grow" and an argument that Mickey Mouse was guilty of "vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy."

Critics of the report really believe that the Trump administration is trying to erase black history from the museum. Rep. Kweisi Mfume swore that "if you erase it, we will replace it."

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AYANNA PRESSLEY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT BRANDON GILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst Nightmare
Brett T.
NOT YOU! Pete Buttigieg Asks, 'Then What?' After Trump ... and He's Not Gonna' Like the Answers
Grateful Calvin
Nice Timing: Marc Elias Says: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Demanding New Jersey Release Voter Data
Brett T.
'Politeness is White Supremacy?' Rep. Gill Grills Smithsonian Director on Their Own Woke Document
justmindy
ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread
Sam J.
Jasmine Crockett Exposes the Racism Behind the World Cup Final
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trans Wisconsin Assembly Candidate Who Lives in Poverty Pledges to Be GOP's Worst Nightmare Brett T.
Advertisement