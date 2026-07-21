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CRAZY Jasmine Crockett Implodes: Calls GOP Hearing a 'Republican White Pride Rally'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Jasmine Crockett is on one again and this time she has really lost the plot. 

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Crockett started her questioning at a Congressional Hearing comparing it to a "Republican White Pride' rally. What a weirdo.

They'll give her a show on MSNOW.

Clearly, she's decided to make a fool of herself daily in the meantime.

Republicans don't stand up to the nonsense enough.

She's also a big phony. She went to a ritzy boarding school. She can spare America the downtrodden story. 

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She is a moron, but she is just putting on a show right now.

That's for the best.

Thankfully the voters of Texas were smart enough not to give her another job.

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Leaving is not an excuse for her behavior. 

Bingo!

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CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

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