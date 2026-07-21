CRAZY Jasmine Crockett Implodes: Calls GOP Hearing a 'Republican White Pride Rally'

Jasmine Crockett is on one again and this time she has really lost the plot.

Jasmine Crockett: "Thank you, Mr. Chair. Welcome to the Republicans' white pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing."



Absolutely beneath the office. Sadly, not shocked, but what a disgusting display. pic.twitter.com/zAZCC6yaQ9 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 21, 2026

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Crockett started her questioning at a Congressional Hearing comparing it to a "Republican White Pride' rally. What a weirdo.

She’ll be in Abby’s show at least twice a week upon leaving office. https://t.co/31rvLSZ3QJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 21, 2026

They'll give her a show on MSNOW.

166 days left til she’s out of office.

Can’t go by fast enough. https://t.co/E0mYggFLBl — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) July 21, 2026

Clearly, she's decided to make a fool of herself daily in the meantime.

Isn't this against House rules? CENSURE HER. https://t.co/PJVkyg5oGq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 21, 2026

Republicans don't stand up to the nonsense enough.

Crockett is an open racist, but it’s allowed & applauded bc her target (whites) is socially acceptable.



Just imagine if a white congressman had said:



“Welcome to the Democrats’ black pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing.”



There would be universal condemnation. https://t.co/xowsR01QgJ — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) July 21, 2026

She's also a big phony. She went to a ritzy boarding school. She can spare America the downtrodden story.

So glad to see her go. She's a disgusting racist. Neither party should elect people like this. https://t.co/lElPbUr8mF — Formerlyknownas_Stan🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@onceknownasstan) July 21, 2026

Only a moron would call everything racist. She has zero credibility. https://t.co/tLymc22BKV — Florida Pureblood 🇺🇸✝ (@Floridared1776) July 21, 2026

She is a moron, but she is just putting on a show right now.

This is why you got voted out.



This is disgusting. https://t.co/gAvvPktsYW — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish/Gypsy (@LauraMarciano8) July 21, 2026

And this is why @JasmineForUS @RepJasmine will be in Congress for just a few more months👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/iwcA4rajjS — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) July 21, 2026

That's for the best.

Reprimand, censure and remove this b*tch from committees. https://t.co/28Dk4qEFOg — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 21, 2026

Jasmine Crockett is a disgusting excuse for a representative. She can't go soon enough. Just a racist piece of trash. https://t.co/SrHp3FLOgN — American Roar 🇺🇸 (@RoarShar6064) July 21, 2026

Thankfully the voters of Texas were smart enough not to give her another job.

Crockett is full of crock. It’s not a wonder why she lost her primary. https://t.co/gmfwRfCM9G — Ian Morcott (@FunLovingIan) July 21, 2026

That "B" should be censored by the Speaker of the House for her racist remarks! Just because she is not coming back next year she wants to leave saying she stuck it to the White man. DEI all her life! https://t.co/7sIsdxEEs4 — Leroy Ellis 🇺🇸 📜 🚔 No💉 (@AzlrellisEllis) July 21, 2026

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Leaving is not an excuse for her behavior.

At that point her mic needs to be cut and she needs to be thrown out of the room. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) July 21, 2026

Jasmine always drags race into everything because that's all she sees... classic projection from the 'real' racist in the room. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) July 21, 2026

Bingo!

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