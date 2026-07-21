ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread

Washington’s rumor mill is in overdrive with whispers of a steamy cross-aisle romance between two sitting members of Congress from different parties.

Apparently, the unconfirmed story has been quietly circulating for months in political circles, especially in Michigan, where it’s reportedly been weaponized as opposition research in a GOP primary battle. Names are starting to surface in the usual places, and the usual suspects are already trying to shut it down.

Advertisement

Sorta.

It's everywhere already so it's not like they can actually shut it down ... just sayin'.

In a town where leaks are currency and scandals are entertainment, this one has all the ingredients: power, secrecy, and that delicious bipartisan flavor that makes the chattering class lose their minds.

Stay tuned—these things rarely stay buried for long.

There are unconfirmed rumors circulating that two members of Congress from different political parties are engaged in a romantic affair.



I can't disclose anymore information than that. — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 21, 2026

But of course, it's X, so they disclosed more and more ... as one does on social media.

Ahem.

Ahem again.

Ahem a third time.

Fascinating watching a rumor float around only to be solved in real-time because it's on X, don't you think?

OOPSIE.

And THERE it is.

===========================================================

Related:

Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the Headline)

============================================================





Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.