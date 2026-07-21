Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just...
'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels...
Mamdani Under Fire After NYC Anti-ICE Terrorist Attack
Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY...
Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just...
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems...
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE...
YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and...
VIP
Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the...
Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own...
Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains...
TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That...
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame...
Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once...

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on July 21, 2026
Twitchy

Washington’s rumor mill is in overdrive with whispers of a steamy cross-aisle romance between two sitting members of Congress from different parties.

Apparently, the unconfirmed story has been quietly circulating for months in political circles, especially in Michigan, where it’s reportedly been weaponized as opposition research in a GOP primary battle. Names are starting to surface in the usual places, and the usual suspects are already trying to shut it down.

Advertisement

Sorta. 

It's everywhere already so it's not like they can actually shut it down ... just sayin'.

In a town where leaks are currency and scandals are entertainment, this one has all the ingredients: power, secrecy, and that delicious bipartisan flavor that makes the chattering class lose their minds. 

Stay tuned—these things rarely stay buried for long.

But of course, it's X, so they disclosed more and more ... as one does on social media.

Ahem.

Ahem again.

Ahem a third time.

Fascinating watching a rumor float around only to be solved in real-time because it's on X, don't you think?

Recommended

'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

OOPSIE.

And THERE it is.

===========================================================

Related:

Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the Headline)

============================================================


Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy'
Grateful Calvin
Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement