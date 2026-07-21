Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems...
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE...
YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and...
VIP
Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the...
Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own...
Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains...
TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That...
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame...
Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once...
'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem...
VIP
Jennifer Welch Gets a Glow-Up to Debate Trump's Dementia With Scott Jennings
Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs
Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All...
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media...

Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Van Jones is having a moment of clarity that’s been a long time coming.

The CNN contributor and self-described progressive Democrat posted a video this week warning that the far left has hijacked the movement with a bunch of wild, out-of-touch ideas that have nothing to do with helping actual people. 

Advertisement

In other words, he's being honest about how absolute bats**t the DSA is. 

Post continues:

... movement fight for affordability, for healthcare, for real opportunity. It’s time! The system has utterly failed the next generation. Young people deserve real change — and they are right to fight for a better future.

But the movement is being hijacked by too many people with insane, outlandish and nutty ideas that have nothing to do with affordability, climate solutions or health care.

For example: Mamdani picked a DSA candidate who wants to abolish the police, empty every prison, erase every border and discourage interracial dating. Okayyyy ... So clearly, Chevalier has no problem condemning things! UNLESS it’s a designated terrorist organization. Believe it or not: Chevalier has refused to denounce the terror group Hamas — four times. That’s INSANE — and progressives can’t be afraid to call nonsense like that out.

Supporting Hamas is NOT progressive. The idea of “no police, no prisons, no borders” — which would let pedophiles, human traffickers, terrorists, hate groups and crime syndicates run wild — is NOT progressive for vulnerable communities. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is NOT progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE.

If we can't tell right from wrong, good from bad, smart from loony tunes — Team Blue will go down the same road that turned the Republican Party into a shell of itself.We can’t let that happen to the Democratic Party.

Recommended

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Huh, sounds like Jones could be onto something here.

Of course, those of us on the Right figured this out a long, long time ago.

Yes.

Words matter.

===========================================================

Related:

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the Headline)

Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own Party HECKLES Him at Rally

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY RILEY GAINES SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES
Sam J.
YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens
Sam J.
Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own Party HECKLES Him at Rally
Sam J.
Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains How He's MEDICALLY a Woman
Sam J.
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement