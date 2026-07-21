Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Van Jones is having a moment of clarity that’s been a long time coming.

The CNN contributor and self-described progressive Democrat posted a video this week warning that the far left has hijacked the movement with a bunch of wild, out-of-touch ideas that have nothing to do with helping actual people.

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In other words, he's being honest about how absolute bats**t the DSA is.

This weekend I shared a post voicing my concerns about the far left. The response has been overwhelming. Leaders in both parties called to tell me the same thing: this stuff has gone too far.



To be clear: I'm a progressive Democrat. My whole life, I've wanted to see a youth… pic.twitter.com/RZXKQw5DSB — Van Jones (@VanJones68) July 21, 2026

Post continues:

... movement fight for affordability, for healthcare, for real opportunity. It’s time! The system has utterly failed the next generation. Young people deserve real change — and they are right to fight for a better future. But the movement is being hijacked by too many people with insane, outlandish and nutty ideas that have nothing to do with affordability, climate solutions or health care. For example: Mamdani picked a DSA candidate who wants to abolish the police, empty every prison, erase every border and discourage interracial dating. Okayyyy ... So clearly, Chevalier has no problem condemning things! UNLESS it’s a designated terrorist organization. Believe it or not: Chevalier has refused to denounce the terror group Hamas — four times. That’s INSANE — and progressives can’t be afraid to call nonsense like that out. Supporting Hamas is NOT progressive. The idea of “no police, no prisons, no borders” — which would let pedophiles, human traffickers, terrorists, hate groups and crime syndicates run wild — is NOT progressive for vulnerable communities. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is NOT progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE. If we can't tell right from wrong, good from bad, smart from loony tunes — Team Blue will go down the same road that turned the Republican Party into a shell of itself.We can’t let that happen to the Democratic Party.

Huh, sounds like Jones could be onto something here.

Of course, those of us on the Right figured this out a long, long time ago.

"They are not progressive, they're regressive" - CNNs Van Jones on current state of Democrat Socialists



Yes. Words matter. There is nothing "progressive" about the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/cXgnED4pgM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 21, 2026

Yes.

Words matter.

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