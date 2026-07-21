Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

Only at United Airlines could calling someone “lazy” spark a full-blown meltdown about racism.

It’s the kind of clown-world showdown that makes you wonder if the airline’s DEI training includes a module on mutual victimhood Olympics. Video evidence shows the whole ridiculous exchange unfolding, proving once again that when everything is racism, nothing is.

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Let them FIGHT.

Watch this:

NEW: Can’t make this stuff up.

BLACK United Airlines worker accuses HISPANIC passenger of being racist after he called her “lazy.”

Then the HISPANIC passenger accuses the BLACK United Airlines worker of being racist because she threatened to call ICE.🤡🤣 pic.twitter.com/kQPEDQjN4z — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) July 20, 2026

Honestly, having flown United, we can't help but be on the passenger's side.

Not to mention, she's awful. Whipping out her phone, won't give him her name? What happened to the customer is always right?

Guess they canceled each other out. 😂 — Lady Stevie ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) July 20, 2026

Unfortunately she screwed up by uttering "ICE" and that he didn't seem to be a legal citizen. That is grounds for immediate termination as a customer service rep. — Tedex (@chinmarinero) July 20, 2026

You'd think refusing to help the customer would be an issue as well but hey, what do we know?

Just stop flying United - they are more worried about their political DEI BS than they are about their flying customers. — adriana (@adriana16362329) July 20, 2026

See why we sided with the passenger? United isn't great for many reasons.

Excuse me @united, I hope this employee has been fired?



These are the type of DEI employees you hire who refuse to do their job. They think they're entitled because you hired them based on race rather than qualifications or merit. — Zeinab Berry (@ZenabBerry12) July 21, 2026

One has to wonder if she was able to keep her job after this altercation, especially as it's gone fairly viral on social media.

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