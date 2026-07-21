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Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:31 PM on July 21, 2026
Meme

Only at United Airlines could calling someone “lazy” spark a full-blown meltdown about racism. 

It’s the kind of clown-world showdown that makes you wonder if the airline’s DEI training includes a module on mutual victimhood Olympics. Video evidence shows the whole ridiculous exchange unfolding, proving once again that when everything is racism, nothing is. 

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Let them FIGHT.

Watch this:

Honestly, having flown United, we can't help but be on the passenger's side.

Not to mention, she's awful. Whipping out her phone, won't give him her name? What happened to the customer is always right?

You'd think refusing to help the customer would be an issue as well but hey, what do we know?

See why we sided with the passenger? United isn't great for many reasons.

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One has to wonder if she was able to keep her job after this altercation, especially as it's gone fairly viral on social media.

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ICE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
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