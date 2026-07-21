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YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 21, 2026
Bravo/Meme

Candace Owens superfan/fangirl Carrie Prejean Boller seems to be doing the crazy dirty work for Owens when it comes to keeping their ridiculous Charlie Kirk conspiracy going ... 

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That, or she just really really really wants Owens' approval.

Either way, she went after TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet for some reason:

Post continues:

...  aren’t believable  Andrew, just like your tweet about Charlie’s neck of steel.

Kolvet fired back:

He's right, you know. It's always the eyes.

Seth Dillon jumped in at this point:

And of course, since Dillon is over the target, Carrie went seriously nutball insane in her response:

Whaaaaat?

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She really is ...

Wild, ain't it?

She's so tough. 

Heh. 

And then crazy REALLY popped in:

She sounds mad. 

Oh well.

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2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CANDACE OWENS CHARLIE KIRK VIDEO

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Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own Party HECKLES Him at Rally Sam J.
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