YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Candace Owens superfan/fangirl Carrie Prejean Boller seems to be doing the crazy dirty work for Owens when it comes to keeping their ridiculous Charlie Kirk conspiracy going ...

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That, or she just really really really wants Owens' approval.

Either way, she went after TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet for some reason:

Charlie Kirk’s show is tanking because you’re pretending to be him. Candace continues to be one of the top podcasters in the world because she was actually Charlie’s friend and is doing what a true friend would do. You guys are so desperate because your AI generated videos aren’t… https://t.co/L7gBILLsB6 — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) July 19, 2026

Post continues:

... aren’t believable Andrew, just like your tweet about Charlie’s neck of steel.

Kolvet fired back:

We get it, Carrie. You really love Candace. Like a lot. It’s not weird at all.



Keep up the whole Sisterhood of the Traveling Broomsticks bit.



PS - It’s always in the eyes 👀 https://t.co/kahWru9Wsw — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 19, 2026

He's right, you know. It's always the eyes.

Seth Dillon jumped in at this point:

You’re the bully, Carrie. You take pleasure in harshly harassing and smearing good people. These are not small sins. https://t.co/e89GxdiFRw — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 20, 2026

And of course, since Dillon is over the target, Carrie went seriously nutball insane in her response:

I wasn’t the one bullying Charlie Kirk before he was murdered. What did you tell Charlie at the Hamptons Seth? Was it you who was morally blackmailing him and calling him an antisemite? https://t.co/tWS2Hfqmmi — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) July 20, 2026

Whaaaaat?

She's like a bot, endlessly and mindlessly repeating someone else's script. https://t.co/HtvQWtWPNR — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 20, 2026

She really is ...

Wild, ain't it?

Answer the question, were you bullying Charlie and calling him an antisemite before he was murdered? https://t.co/Hmn6OUlJkw — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) July 20, 2026

She's so tough.

Heh.

And then crazy REALLY popped in:

And pretty rich coming from the guy that employs bots.



Does anyone think the Babylon Bee actually makes money?



Seth is a total fraud of a human being. And yes, he bullied and morally blackmailed Charlie in the Hamptons. He morally blackmailed me years ago as well. It’s his… https://t.co/5jj2VLoMaW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 20, 2026

She sounds mad.

Oh well.

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