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Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own Party HECKLES Him at Rally

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Democratic Socialists are destroying the Democratic Party from the inside out.

And even Democrats can't hide it anymore.

It's entertaining watching the same people who thought they could control these wackjobs in their party learning the hard way that socialists and communists hate them as much as they hate Republicans.

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Heck, maybe more.

Communists and socialists are no longer hiding behind a mask; we suppose when NYC elected Zohran Mamdani they felt somehow empowered.

Like these DSA trolls at a Democratic Rally ... harassing Keith Ellison. Hey, we know socialism and communism are both super dangerous, but Ellison had this coming.

WATCH:

Shame on you. SHAME.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pretty sure socialists and commies don't care about shame, bro.

They have no idea how to handle their own voters ... except now they may not be their voters. We know we keep making this comparison, but it's a lot like watching Frankenstein's monster destroy him.

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Sam J.
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Indeed, they are. 

Ain't it fun?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH ELLISON SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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