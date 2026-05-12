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Champagne Commies Courtside: Hypocrites Drop Thousands on Lakers Seats While Preaching Against Capitalism

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitter

Oh, it's the 'Three Stooges of Communism' or perhaps they are 'The Three Muskaweirdos'. Look at the little 'Commie Throuple' hanging out with all the elite when they preach against capitalism for a living. 

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Jack Cocchiarella and Hasan Piker are nepo-babies. Jennifer Welch is divorced from an attorney addict, but now she lives with him again. Certainly, these are the people to take advice from. Now, if you want good game tickets, they might be great friends because clearly, they have connections. 

They don't see the 'irony' (they don't even know what that word means) because they don't see themselves as 'regular people'. See, the 'regular people' are the people who watch their streams and listen to their podcasts. Those are the rubes.

They have no shame. It's really wild to watch. What is even more crazy is their followers who line their pockets and don't seem to see the hypocrisy. 

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Isn't that just like Communism? There is one powerful class and the rest of the people work to make them comfortable. 

Allegedly.

Easy mistake to make.

And the nepo-babies just get richer.

Bad luck follows those three. 

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Graham Platner will host the East Coast version.

Some things never change.

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