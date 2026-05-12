Champagne Commies Courtside: Hypocrites Drop Thousands on Lakers Seats While Preaching Against Capitalism

Oh, it's the 'Three Stooges of Communism' or perhaps they are 'The Three Muskaweirdos'. Look at the little 'Commie Throuple' hanging out with all the elite when they preach against capitalism for a living.

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Three political commentators walk into a Lakers game… pic.twitter.com/NlOu0bYeSE — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 12, 2026

Jack Cocchiarella and Hasan Piker are nepo-babies. Jennifer Welch is divorced from an attorney addict, but now she lives with him again. Certainly, these are the people to take advice from. Now, if you want good game tickets, they might be great friends because clearly, they have connections.

You idiots don’t see the irony in sitting in $5000 seats with a communist ? https://t.co/AoIuEOlOd1 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 12, 2026

They don't see the 'irony' (they don't even know what that word means) because they don't see themselves as 'regular people'. See, the 'regular people' are the people who watch their streams and listen to their podcasts. Those are the rubes.

Telling people to give up their wealth, while rubbing theirs in everyone's face is the new champagne nepo baby left. Mamdani did it during his campaign, Ocasio-Cortez is flying on private jets.



It's the partBarack Obama was afraid to act on out loud. The hypocrisy is the point… https://t.co/rzkpedpccJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

They have no shame. It's really wild to watch. What is even more crazy is their followers who line their pockets and don't seem to see the hypocrisy.

$5K seats btw...



Your commie hero, everyone. https://t.co/7iYtvz7E9J — Antonio Chavez (@NewsM101) May 12, 2026

Isn't that just like Communism? There is one powerful class and the rest of the people work to make them comfortable.

You guys are cooked in the head.



Hasan is a communist evil man. https://t.co/FQq0wmvpqQ — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) May 12, 2026

Because they’re not allowed within 500 yards of a school. https://t.co/sDRsZhYoh0 — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) May 12, 2026

Allegedly.

Thanks for specifying that this was a Lakers game, I would’ve assumed it was a sex offender convention otherwise. https://t.co/mGprj9yeT1 — Big Boris (@BigBoris_2) May 12, 2026

Easy mistake to make.

The devil may work hard, but Harry Walker agents work harder 😎 Book them NOW! under the “Politicians & Pundits” tab. Available for corporate events, conferences, schools, and financial institutions. Reviews of their performance can be found under their profiles ✨ https://t.co/EUBTfY9Qpk pic.twitter.com/C1xyZTlOb1 — detty (@0ddette) May 12, 2026

And the nepo-babies just get richer.

...and then the Lakers got swept https://t.co/qKLch6zRJg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 12, 2026

Bad luck follows those three.

West coast Nazi rally. https://t.co/wKwtNpff6P — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 12, 2026

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Graham Platner will host the East Coast version.

champagne commies sitting courtside at a lakers playoff game trying to get rural farmhands to believe they represent them 🤣🤣 https://t.co/h4Atwum6BH — tœñÿ 🇦🇲🇱🇧 (@based_xmastrees) May 12, 2026

Couple of working class stiffs hitting up court side seats to one of the most expensive sporting events of the entire year. Power to the people, comrades. ✊🏾 https://t.co/kAFaPKJWyN — ⚜ guy ☯︎ (reee-follow) (@canadafromguy88) May 12, 2026

An out of touch housewife and two white rich dudes cosplaying as commies while spending thousands on these seats is the peak DSA profile. Rules for thee not for me kinda b*****t lol https://t.co/4GcXWZRTOH — Julius Hernandez (@juliush34) May 12, 2026

Breadlines for you



$30,000 courtside seats for me



The face of Communism might change but the rules stay the same pic.twitter.com/Q16JVmoKYa — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) May 12, 2026

Some things never change.

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