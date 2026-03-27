'Fight the Oligarchy' Bernie Sanders Caught in First Class While Government Workers Left Hanging

In the wake of ICE support staff not getting paid (still), Bernie Sanders left DC on a flight and he was enjoying his first class seat. Eat the rich, indeed.

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Sen. Bernie Sanders on first class flight out of D.C. as DHS funding bill dies 👀 https://t.co/0LURnvpCSf pic.twitter.com/DBNMRfZ6Pj — TMZ (@TMZ) March 28, 2026

Bernie Sanders is straight outta D.C. ... joining the Congressional parade into their 2-week vacay, despite the fact your elected officials did NOT pass a bill to end the pa The U.S. Senator from Vermont left in style too, flying first class out of Reagan National Friday at 2:42 PM ET ... which is significant, because that was just minutes after House Speaker Mike Johnson shot down the bill Sanders and the rest of the Senate passed at 2 AM Friday to pay TSA officers. The House of Representatives is expected to vote late Friday on a new bill, but even if it passes ... just about everyone in the Senate's skipped town, so they won't be able to vote on the new legislation.

I honestly can’t believe people still fall for the Bernie tax the rich grift in 2026🤣 https://t.co/BPZWWZeZTP — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) March 28, 2026

He's a huge fake.

I'm not a big TMZ fan, but I'm really liking this Senator shame campaign 😏 https://t.co/JJRCFENoaz — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 28, 2026

Bernie deserves heaps of shame. He flies around in luxury while middle class people can't feed their families because his party won't pay them.

How elitist!



Which house of his was he flying to? https://t.co/QsZTgA3ZM6 — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) March 28, 2026

He lived off the government the first half of his life and now he scams voters the second half. What a guy!

Maybe he feels like he must be among them to fight them. Heh.

You can’t make this up — “Fight the Oligarchy” socialist Bernie Sanders is flying first class, presumably to NYC for the No Kings rally. Socialists hypocrisy is like no other. https://t.co/DOZEWoCydW — Jean (@queens_parents) March 28, 2026

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We feel ya Bernie https://t.co/mG7v4QOxNi pic.twitter.com/8gAwV6tNrh — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) March 28, 2026

He enjoys luxury!

Going to one of the 3 houses he owns. https://t.co/3AhjmSJzTA — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) March 28, 2026

At least Ted Cruz took an economy plus seat unlike @BernieSanders here. I don’t ever want to hear him say he fights for the little poor people. 🙄 https://t.co/wZxK03Ouxm pic.twitter.com/IsJfzgZ8Wb — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 28, 2026

There is a whole (D) different set of rules for Democrats. They never have to live up to the same standards Republicans are held to.

The Commies always flee the sinking ship. https://t.co/kUpUEV8jHx — janice (@chestnuthell) March 28, 2026

Same as it ever was.

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