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'Fight the Oligarchy' Bernie Sanders Caught in First Class While Government Workers Left Hanging

justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In the wake of ICE support staff not getting paid (still), Bernie Sanders left DC on a flight and he was enjoying his first class seat. Eat the rich, indeed. 

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Bernie Sanders is straight outta D.C. ... joining the Congressional parade into their 2-week vacay, despite the fact your elected officials did NOT pass a bill to end the pa

The U.S. Senator from Vermont left in style too, flying first class out of Reagan National Friday at 2:42 PM ET ... which is significant, because that was just minutes after House Speaker Mike Johnson shot down the bill Sanders and the rest of the Senate passed at 2 AM Friday to pay TSA officers.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote late Friday on a new bill, but even if it passes ... just about everyone in the Senate's skipped town, so they won't be able to vote on the new legislation.

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He's a huge fake.

Bernie deserves heaps of shame. He flies around in luxury while middle class people can't feed their families because his party won't pay them.

He lived off the government the first half of his life and now he scams voters the second half. What a guy!

Maybe he feels like he must be among them to fight them. Heh.

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He enjoys luxury!

There is a whole (D) different set of rules for Democrats. They never have to live up to the same standards Republicans are held to.

Same as it ever was. 

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