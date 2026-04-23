Most of NYC's East Villagers Wanted Mamdani and Now They're Suing Him After Getting What They Voted For

Although it can be somewhat entertaining watching the majority of voters in a certain area get upset after getting exactly what they voted for, the frustrating part comes next: When those same people move to more sane areas and then vote for the same kind of policies they just voted for and eventually fled.

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Such is the case in a story that's developing in New York City:

East Villagers sue Mamdani to stop relocation of notorious Bellevue men's homeless shelter into their neighborhood https://t.co/7AyZRPy8cF pic.twitter.com/Qs4oLFSgmB — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

Somebody should ask those East Villagers why they're so angry about that. After all, the vast majority of them voted for it:

Over 70% of the East Village voted for Mamdani.



Now they’re suing Mamdani because he’s planning to relocate Bellevue homeless shelter to the East Village. https://t.co/O9so7tGGlt pic.twitter.com/B1wPupD7RE — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 22, 2026

Well, well, well… if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions pic.twitter.com/3MCFj1egMo — Jeremy Pacheco (@Jeremypacheco) April 22, 2026

This didn't take long at all.

Enraged East Villagers sued Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a last-gasp effort to stop the relocation of hundreds of homeless men to a new shelter in their neighborhood. The lawsuit filed Monday seeks an emergency restraining order that would prevent the “rushed” May 1 opening of the intake shelter along Third Street. The site was selected by City Hall as one of two intake shelters in Manhattan that would effectively replace the notorious Bellevue homeless shelter — a haven for often-dangerous vagrants that Mamdani plans to close by the end of the month.

Anybody who voted for Mamdani should have known that "often-dangerous vagrants" and criminal illegals could end up being their neighbors but apparently they hoped that would only be somebody else's problem.

Libs will literally vote for a communist and then sue him to protect their own backyards.



Sociopathic levels of contradiction. https://t.co/7KeOKpZY89 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2026

The bad parts of socialism (which is all of it) are only supposed to happen to somebody else, not THEM!

May they get what they voted for good & hard. https://t.co/AgifUGsDcV — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 22, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



[takes a breath]



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Elections have consequences.



Voting for socialist communists has severe consequences.



This is what you voted for!



Glorious! — Uhtred of Bebbanburg (@conservativevin) April 22, 2026

The Leopards Eating People's Faces Party remains undefeated in the East Village. pic.twitter.com/c97bGq6mUz — GalosGann (@galos_gann) April 23, 2026

Unreal. It's just too bad that the voters who bring this upon themselves refuse to see it. The people suing the Mamdani administration would vote for somebody just like him all over again.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover that even his voters are already regretting.

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