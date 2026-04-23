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Most of NYC's East Villagers Wanted Mamdani and Now They're Suing Him After Getting What They Voted For

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on April 23, 2026
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Although it can be somewhat entertaining watching the majority of voters in a certain area get upset after getting exactly what they voted for, the frustrating part comes next: When those same people move to more sane areas and then vote for the same kind of policies they just voted for and eventually fled. 

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Such is the case in a story that's developing in New York City: 

Somebody should ask those East Villagers why they're so angry about that. After all, the vast majority of them voted for it: 

This didn't take long at all. 

Enraged East Villagers sued Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a last-gasp effort to stop the relocation of hundreds of homeless men to a new shelter in their neighborhood. 

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks an emergency restraining order that would prevent the “rushed” May 1 opening of the intake shelter along Third Street. 

The site was selected by City Hall as one of two intake shelters in Manhattan that would effectively replace the notorious Bellevue homeless shelter — a haven for often-dangerous vagrants that Mamdani plans to close by the end of the month.

Anybody who voted for Mamdani should have known that "often-dangerous vagrants" and criminal illegals could end up being their neighbors but apparently they hoped that would only be somebody else's problem. 

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The bad parts of socialism (which is all of it) are only supposed to happen to somebody else, not THEM!

Unreal. It's just too bad that the voters who bring this upon themselves refuse to see it. The people suing the Mamdani administration would vote for somebody just like him all over again. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover that even his voters are already regretting.

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