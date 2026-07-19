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Van Jones Thanked for Un-Defining Progressivism

Jacob B. | 3:06 PM on July 19, 2026
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Van Jones gets thanked for his tweet about progressivism.

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The full tweet by Glenn Beck reads as follows.

I am so happy to see 
@vanjo
 es now seeing what I saw so many years ago.   I just assumed he knew.   Obviously not.   I still disagree with him on MANY things but I support his wake up call to the good neighbors and family members that continue vote differently than I do,   We have a country in common.   What you are seeing from the left is a grave danger to our shared country and Republic.   Thanks Van

Jones published this tweet on July 18th.

The full tweet reads as follows.

I'm tired of being told that, to be a progressive, I now must swear allegiance to crazy ideas.

I'm a strong Democrat, with a winning bipartisan track record. I'm rooted in progressive ideals and policies: criminal justice reform, Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free education, clean air and water. These are ideas I have fought for my entire adult life.

But some people in groups like the DSA are pushing an agenda FAR outside those ideals. Supporting Hamas is not progressive. "No police, no prisons, no borders" is not progressive. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is not progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE.

If there were no police or prisons, if anyone in your neighborhood could do whatever they wanted, while politicians cheered on terror groups — would that represent PROGRESS to you? No, that would be a step back. Those are REGRESSIVE ideas.

On the other hand, if everybody could see a doctor when they got sick, get a good, free education and breathe clean air — would that represent progress? Yes. Those are PROGRESSIVE ideas.

They are NOT the same thing. And the difference matters.

Some defend the far left by claiming they only want Nordic-style social democracy. If that were true, I might applaud them. I want those policies, too! But what does universal healthcare have to do with Hamas? With abolishing all law enforcement? With erasing all borders? With treating every wealthy person as a villain? Ideas matter. And these are terrible ideas.

Right now, extremists are trying to sneak backwards proposals into our party, hoping mainstream Democrats are too frustrated with MAGA and the Democratic Party establishment to notice.

But we see you.

Yes, we want our Democratic Party to be a big tent. But we don’t need "party poopers. So STOP pooping in the punch bowl — and telling us the turds are ice cubes.

They aren't. And we are smart enough to know the difference.

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