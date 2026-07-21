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Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Says 'ICE Has Nothing to Do With Immigration'

Brett T. | 10:10 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, the fake doctor, claims that ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement—has nothing to do with immigration. We wish it didn't and was focused solely on deportation. El-Sayed has said that ICE, health insurers, and corporate interests should see him as "dangerous."

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El-Sayed, who claims to be a progressive Democrat but as Fox News reported on Tuesday, attended and spoke at six events held by the DSA between 2017 and 2020, says that the purpose of ICE is for the federal government to normalize paramilitary force on our streets. Does he know that ICE was established in 2003 and has been deporting illegals through several administrations? ICE wasn't demonized until President Donald Trump was elected, and then it became his "personal secret police force."

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After four years of President Joe Biden's open-border ICE doing its job is suddenly a problem.

Absolutely. We'll see in November how Americans view the "abolish ICE" platform.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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