Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Says 'ICE Has Nothing to Do With Immigration'

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, the fake doctor, claims that ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement—has nothing to do with immigration. We wish it didn't and was focused solely on deportation. El-Sayed has said that ICE, health insurers, and corporate interests should see him as "dangerous."

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El-Sayed, who claims to be a progressive Democrat but as Fox News reported on Tuesday, attended and spoke at six events held by the DSA between 2017 and 2020, says that the purpose of ICE is for the federal government to normalize paramilitary force on our streets. Does he know that ICE was established in 2003 and has been deporting illegals through several administrations? ICE wasn't demonized until President Donald Trump was elected, and then it became his "personal secret police force."

Abdul El-Sayed: “ICE has nothing to do with immigration. ICE is about normalizing paramilitary force on our streets. ICE is about weaponizing the idea of immigration against the Constitution itself. ICE cannot be reformed. ICE cannot be retrained. ICE has to be abolished” pic.twitter.com/aUTx6enaIx — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 20, 2026

It's literally called "Immigration and Customs Enforcement". — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 21, 2026

ICE will never be abolished…. Primarily because people like you exist in the United States. — El Contador (@Nick_Stovall) July 21, 2026

Thank you El-Sayed. Your Islam speaks louder every day. STFU. — Captain AmERICa! (@RickLevine4608) July 21, 2026

You just have to see whats happened in the UK to see what will happen here soon if this guy and others like him are elected. — David Stevenson (@DStevenson2013) July 21, 2026

Except ICE is about immigration.

I fixed it for you

No charge — Charles Spradlin (@CaffeineChuck) July 21, 2026

This is an attempt to normalize invaders, essentially saying that once they are able to cross the border, they should be able to stay regardless of their status. This is a method of destabilizing America. — Stevefed (@rvabound) July 21, 2026

He lies. ICE has been around for decades. THE ONLY reason there's a "problem" now? Sheep were told they were a problem. — Neko Silverleaf (@NekoSilverleaf) July 21, 2026

After four years of President Joe Biden's open-border ICE doing its job is suddenly a problem.

ICE is cleaning up the mess left by the Biden/Harris administration so it might take a while to complete. — Rick Newson 🇺🇸🎸 (@RickNewson) July 20, 2026

So, get rid of the illegals and we won't need ICE policing things everywhere.



Liberals should be HELPING get rid of illegals if they want ICE to go away. — Haeze (@Haeze) July 20, 2026

Who created ICE? Who enforces immigration law without ICE? You are playing on emotional ignorance. Nothing new. — Garey Cozad (@GareyCozad) July 21, 2026

He’s the poster child for why ICE is needed.. — IRONWORKERJAY (@ironworkerjay) July 20, 2026

Absolutely. We'll see in November how Americans view the "abolish ICE" platform.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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