For being the pro-abortion party, the Left sure does seem to feel justified in telling us what our children should and should not learn in public schools. And the moment parents want to be involved (after seeing the disaster progressives have made of education) that’s somehow racist or ‘banning books.’

We get it, they are a one-trick party whose only real argument to any issue is RACISM but still …

There’s a reason Youngkin won in Virginia:

Sorry, progressives. You do NOT own our schools.

And you do not own our kids.

Pretty sure Nikole is fussy because her book is one that’s being questioned by parents and with good reason.

Parents knowing what their children are learning every day is not spying.

Something like that.

And boy oh boy, do they ever HATE that fact.

