For being the pro-abortion party, the Left sure does seem to feel justified in telling us what our children should and should not learn in public schools. And the moment parents want to be involved (after seeing the disaster progressives have made of education) that’s somehow racist or ‘banning books.’

We get it, they are a one-trick party whose only real argument to any issue is RACISM but still …

There’s a reason Youngkin won in Virginia:

"We are creating laws that are encouraging parents to report their teachers, to spy on teachers — this is an environment that is not conducive for learning," Nikole Hannah-Jones reacts to laws that are unnecessarily banning books in schools.https://t.co/4cxSV3XaJw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 30, 2022

Sorry, progressives. You do NOT own our schools.

And you do not own our kids.

Pretty sure Nikole is fussy because her book is one that’s being questioned by parents and with good reason.

It’s not called spying when you are supposed to be able to observe. — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) January 30, 2022

Parents knowing what their children are learning every day is not spying.

So what, your network is the most racist network ever — southside2 🇺🇸 (@avalonfishingpi) January 30, 2022

Perhaps emphasizing indoctrination and ostification over education and transparenty and coordination with parents has given raise to a environment of distrust and conflict . — Michael Sheridan (@heartofgypsy77) January 30, 2022

It’s called parents taking an active role in their child’s education. Teachers need to stick to teaching and not social engineering. — Doog woof (@G_DeeBLT) January 30, 2022

Something like that.

Why not? It’s my child, I want to know what’s being taught to them. — StockUp (@aronhicks6) January 30, 2022

Most schools aren't teaching for kids to learn they are teaching(well say this very loosely) kids to keep their funding coming in. Most kids aren't retaining what is taught because they are pushing into to fast. So the school looks good — Nicholas passmore (@PassyPass4) January 30, 2022

Hahahaha. Funny. They’re OUR kids not yours. YOU work for US!!!! — Tatanka (@MNelson17943935) January 30, 2022

And boy oh boy, do they ever HATE that fact.

***

