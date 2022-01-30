Dude, Neil Young is a serious hater.

At least he was.

We get it, our pals on the Left rarely think before they rage, and the idea of some old hippie who supposedly sang about freedom and peace fighting evil Joe Rogan who is allegedly so convincing on his podcast that listeners are dying left and right (they’re not) appeals to their desperation to be relevant and meaningful BUT we’d suggest they spend a little more time looking at their latest hero:

Laughing at these leftists embracing a racist, homophobic fool like Neil Young. Left-wingers live in this dumb little world where it doesn't matter who or what someone really is, as long as that someone is willing to screech & scream for the left. pic.twitter.com/BLrWb0pK5P — H. F. (@MayBeHunterF) January 29, 2022

Yikes.

We like how Rolling Stone follows up by apologizing for Neil’s comments FOR HIM … and hilarious they called it ‘right-wing politics’.

I’m curious, is anything Joe Rogan has said as bad as this 1985 Neil Young interview? (Trigger warning: homophobic language) pic.twitter.com/D4jK9DplOM — nightmare of the 21st Century (@mcmason1984) January 30, 2022

Seems a tad bit less apologetic than the piece above.

Wow.

Neil Young is nothing but a homophobic racist bigot. pic.twitter.com/BTLUEgGicd — Kim Rose (@rumbbler) January 30, 2022

Joe Rogan interviewed doctors who don’t agree with Fauci and stuff! That’s far worse?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, but this was our favorite. Apparently, Neil tried to sue Trump for using his music, so this is not his first temper tantrum…

Neil ended the suit.

And got his picture taken with Trump.

Heh.

The Left sure can pick ’em.

Oh, and their other hero Joni Mitchell dressed up in blackface but that’s another article.

***

Related:

‘And then the intern took ANOTHER bong hit’: Dems praising Biden’s leadership for putting economy ‘on the right path’ goes SO wrong

‘Nothing says PRINCIPLES like working for Joy Reid’s network’: Stephen Hayes announces new role as NBC contributor (let the pointing and laughing begin!)

‘This is a REALLY dumb comment’: David Frum’s smug dig at meteorologists over snow forecast BACKFIRES painfully

Recommended Twitchy Video