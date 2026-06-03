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Sunny Hostin: MAGA ‘Despicable’ for Electing Trump but Now Says Dems MUST Vote for Nazi-Tatted Platner

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on June 03, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

The Democrat Party, which accuses all its political opponents of being Nazis, seems determined to send a radical leftist with a genuine Totenkopf skull tattoo to the U.S. Senate. Graham Platner has every red flag of a horrible candidate for public office; many Democrats are signaling that even if one of those red flags has a Swastika on it, they’re still voting for the Marxist from Maine. Sunny Hostin from ABC’s The View doesn’t live in The Pine Tree State, but she says if she did, she’d hold her nose and cast her vote for Platner. Democrat Party power is just that important, apparently.

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Now compare this attitude with what she said about voters for President Donald Trump just six years ago. (WATCH)

Hostin’s not burdened with intelligence either.

Posters wonder how her mind handles believing Nazis are bad while simultaneously advocating for electing one. 

She’s a woman without conviction. Must be one of those coma chameleons we’ve heard about who come and go.

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Commenters are coming to the correct conclusion that all the disdain Democrats have claimed to hold for Nazis was all bunk. They were just waiting for the right (or Reich) one to come along.

Guess what? Hostin’s got a fever. And the only prescription is more ‘Seig Heil.’

Some commenters can’t believe Hostin and her fellow Democrats crave power this badly.

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It’s clear Democrats are seeking revenge on Trump and MAGA, and they don’t care that their path for regaining power to make it all happen goes through Platner.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Graham Platner.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUNNY HOSTIN

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