Sunny Hostin: MAGA ‘Despicable’ for Electing Trump but Now Says Dems MUST Vote for Nazi-Tatted Platner

The Democrat Party, which accuses all its political opponents of being Nazis, seems determined to send a radical leftist with a genuine Totenkopf skull tattoo to the U.S. Senate. Graham Platner has every red flag of a horrible candidate for public office; many Democrats are signaling that even if one of those red flags has a Swastika on it, they’re still voting for the Marxist from Maine. Sunny Hostin from ABC’s The View doesn’t live in The Pine Tree State, but she says if she did, she’d hold her nose and cast her vote for Platner. Democrat Party power is just that important, apparently.

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Now compare this attitude with what she said about voters for President Donald Trump just six years ago. (WATCH)

Sunny Hostin: It’s disheartening that people look the other way and vote for Trump, despite his behavior. Selfish. Despicable and un-American.



Also Sunny Hostin: Democrats have to take back power. If I lived in Maine, I’m holding my nose and voting for Platner.



🤡🌍 pic.twitter.com/IpqpM80w4K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2026

"Blessed are those who are not burdened by self-awareness...."



St Sunny. — ◼️◼️◼️-Psychosis (@durtkesautels) June 3, 2026

Hostin’s not burdened with intelligence either.

Posters wonder how her mind handles believing Nazis are bad while simultaneously advocating for electing one.

The cognitive dissonance must be exploding in her head. — Txl (@txlewis) June 3, 2026

They show you the contradiction on a daily basis. They don’t care. — Richard Cuadras (@CuadrasRichard) June 3, 2026

Besides being an utter hypocrite, she's braindead. — Matthew Doyle (@MatthewDoyle4) June 3, 2026

In her defense she was in a coma during the full 4yr of Biden — Drummergirl (@lildrummer55259) June 3, 2026

She’s a woman without conviction. Must be one of those coma chameleons we’ve heard about who come and go.

Commenters are coming to the correct conclusion that all the disdain Democrats have claimed to hold for Nazis was all bunk. They were just waiting for the right (or Reich) one to come along.

Democrats really love the Nazi Playbook. They try to draw our attention off themselves by calling us what they really are. No morals, no patriotism, no brains, no nothing. Democrats. — Bruce Bennett (@BBennettAuthor) June 3, 2026

Hostin just said she wants a NAZI. Did you heard that ABC — DM (@62HellRaiser) June 3, 2026

TDS…vote for a Nazi to stop Trump. Wait, I thought Trump was a Nazi? — JRS5 (@JRSwig) June 3, 2026

These idiots call republicans nazis but want a real nazi in office. — Bob Stabley🇺🇸USAF NoDMs (@StableyRobert) June 3, 2026

Hostin: Sure he's a Nazi, but he's our Nazi. — Randy Monk (@captainhot24) June 3, 2026

She has a hunger that can only be satiated by Nazis! — Sven Jorgensen (@Book_of_Jasher) June 3, 2026

Guess what? Hostin’s got a fever. And the only prescription is more ‘Seig Heil.’

Some commenters can’t believe Hostin and her fellow Democrats crave power this badly.

She just admitted that she hates America and will put a nut job Nazi in the Senate it’s all about power not the people — Gem (@Gem19129439) June 3, 2026

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Democrats high to low are promising revenge, purges against ordinary Americans, elected officials, and Federal appointees…. Democrats must never gain power again. — rmack2x (@rmack2x) June 3, 2026

It’s clear Democrats are seeking revenge on Trump and MAGA, and they don’t care that their path for regaining power to make it all happen goes through Platner.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Graham Platner.

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