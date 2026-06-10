Sarah McBride Mocks Nancy Mace Loss — Gets Reminded No Matter What, HE'S Still Tim

Nancy Mace was not victorious in her primary tonight and for some reason, a man decided to be petty online.
thoughts and prayers https://t.co/NHCCE0DiI0— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 10, 2026
Ew. It's not cute when men try to act like girlies.
Men always have the best zingers. https://t.co/Vt6pSZaeHv— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 10, 2026
Haters all around.
Men really are naturally funny. https://t.co/5oXeBjU8eM— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 10, 2026
How long has Sarah McBride had that one in the drafts? https://t.co/414KJsxuSy— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 10, 2026
About as long as he's called himself Sarah, probably.
What a guy. https://t.co/IuQhSzPBUc— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) June 10, 2026
Shut up bro https://t.co/kpUEJMZPrz— Drew (@AllegedlyDrew) June 10, 2026
Literally, what is a man doing here?
Not only are you a man, you are a very nasty man.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 10, 2026
You’re a dude.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 10, 2026
Shut up, Tim.— Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) June 10, 2026
This is not a good look, Sarah… I recognize they’ve been awful to you but nonetheless…— Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 10, 2026
Well, Tim is an assault on all of womanhood, so ...
Dude, please, you might want to sit this one the fuck out pic.twitter.com/0k8DeQ3iK4— Ken Magadonian (@KMagadonian) June 10, 2026
At least they are women. You’ll never be one.— PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) June 10, 2026
And you’re still a man in a dress who will never be a woman. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CiocSRIfAu— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) June 10, 2026
Always striving to be something and someone he will never be. It's a shame.
C'mon Tim.... No need to be rude my dude. Maybe it's your dysphoria talking, but there is no such thing as a trans-person. Like yourself, it's men and women playing pretend.— Paul Briscoe (@PaulBriscoe01) June 10, 2026
Gender dysphoria is real.
Being gay is wonderful and accepted worldwide, other than within muslim areas… pic.twitter.com/QVJ9D3HcPx
Those are real women. You are nothing of the sort.— Cindy (@asheborn57) June 10, 2026
Sir you especially of all people shouldn’t mock others 😂— Deplorable American (@DeplorableAme12) June 10, 2026
❤️ @RealHickory 🇺🇸 @Republicans 👌 pic.twitter.com/QoPWXTFmkD
Wow. Poor Tim. He was unattractive as a man, too.
Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.
Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member