Sarah McBride Mocks Nancy Mace Loss — Gets Reminded No Matter What, HE'S Still Tim

Nancy Mace was not victorious in her primary tonight and for some reason, a man decided to be petty online.

thoughts and prayers https://t.co/NHCCE0DiI0 — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 10, 2026

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Ew. It's not cute when men try to act like girlies.

Men always have the best zingers. https://t.co/Vt6pSZaeHv — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 10, 2026

Haters all around.

Men really are naturally funny. https://t.co/5oXeBjU8eM — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 10, 2026

How long has Sarah McBride had that one in the drafts? https://t.co/414KJsxuSy — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 10, 2026

About as long as he's called himself Sarah, probably.

Literally, what is a man doing here?

Not only are you a man, you are a very nasty man. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 10, 2026

You’re a dude. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 10, 2026

Shut up, Tim. — Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) June 10, 2026

This is not a good look, Sarah… I recognize they’ve been awful to you but nonetheless… — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 10, 2026

Well, Tim is an assault on all of womanhood, so ...

Dude, please, you might want to sit this one the fuck out pic.twitter.com/0k8DeQ3iK4 — Ken Magadonian (@KMagadonian) June 10, 2026

At least they are women. You’ll never be one. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) June 10, 2026

And you’re still a man in a dress who will never be a woman. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CiocSRIfAu — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 10, 2026

Always striving to be something and someone he will never be. It's a shame.

C'mon Tim.... No need to be rude my dude. Maybe it's your dysphoria talking, but there is no such thing as a trans-person. Like yourself, it's men and women playing pretend.

Gender dysphoria is real.

Being gay is wonderful and accepted worldwide, other than within muslim areas… pic.twitter.com/QVJ9D3HcPx — Paul Briscoe (@PaulBriscoe01) June 10, 2026

Those are real women. You are nothing of the sort. — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 10, 2026

Wow. Poor Tim. He was unattractive as a man, too.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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