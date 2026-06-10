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Sarah McBride Mocks Nancy Mace Loss — Gets Reminded No Matter What, HE'S Still Tim

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on June 10, 2026
meme

Nancy Mace was not victorious in her primary tonight and for some reason, a man decided to be petty online.

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Ew. It's not cute when men try to act like girlies. 

Haters all around.

About as long as he's called himself Sarah, probably.

Literally, what is a man doing here?

Well, Tim is an assault on all of womanhood, so ... 

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Always striving to be something and someone he will never be. It's a shame.

Wow. Poor Tim. He was unattractive as a man, too.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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LAUREN BOEBERT NANCY MACE TIM KAINE TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

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