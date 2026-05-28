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Dem Gov: 'We Don’t Need Any Men' — Brilliant Strategy from the Party Already Hemorrhaging Male Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 28, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats apparently don't need the votes of men, any men at all, and men should oblige them. 

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Democrats claim to only need women. Time will tell how that works out for them. 

Maybe they can give the Governor a sheet cake like they did the 'f-bomb' dropper who runs the Democrat X account.

Democrats might be shocked to learn not all women vote for Democrats.

If they didn't lose all the men in the last election cycle, this latest proclamation ought to do it.

Evidently no one told New Mexico's Governor. 

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It's an enigma wrapped up in a mystery.

Actually, it's not just men in 'New Mexico'. It's all American men she is referring to.

That's a trick question for Democrats.

A real gem.

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More of the men should leave.

She certainly liked that man. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC NEW MEXICO

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