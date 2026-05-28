Dem Gov: 'We Don’t Need Any Men' — Brilliant Strategy from the Party Already Hemorrhaging Male Voters

Democrats apparently don't need the votes of men, any men at all, and men should oblige them.

New Mexico Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says Democrats don't need men's votes:



“If women, Democratic women, just show up and vote, we’re good. We don’t need any of the men.” pic.twitter.com/btgZ3JijS1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2026

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Democrats claim to only need women. Time will tell how that works out for them.

Bold new slogan for the Dems just dropped https://t.co/S5SAZNefhz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 28, 2026

Maybe they can give the Governor a sheet cake like they did the 'f-bomb' dropper who runs the Democrat X account.

But what is a man? https://t.co/RHtrsRXMQG — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 28, 2026

I show up to vote but you're not gonna like it. https://t.co/50rlbd5fjo — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 28, 2026

Democrats might be shocked to learn not all women vote for Democrats.

You got it toots https://t.co/kOmxX8XVg0 — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) May 28, 2026

Democrats may wonder why they lost the male vote in 2024. If they are wondering why, this might help explain it. https://t.co/PR181GuGln — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) May 28, 2026

If they didn't lose all the men in the last election cycle, this latest proclamation ought to do it.

Evidently no one told New Mexico's Governor.

Stupid comments like these are part of the reason MLG was -14 in the NRCC's #NM02 poll, which also showed the Dem brand at -18 and cop hater @Gabe_NM in a terrible position against former cop and Marine @cunninghamfornm. https://t.co/tdWfbwz9Hk pic.twitter.com/3C2d39T2T2 — Will Kiley (@WillKiley) May 28, 2026

I can’t imagine why men don’t like Dems… really gunna have to think on it. https://t.co/Mj73H6yoFj — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) May 28, 2026

It's an enigma wrapped up in a mystery.

Dear NM men. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants you to know this: You are not needed & you are not wanted. #NMPol https://t.co/TmWtbOnZIC — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) May 28, 2026

Actually, it's not just men in 'New Mexico'. It's all American men she is referring to.

That's because democrat men ARE women!!! https://t.co/RabcqCwMdj — Rick Delgado LFS6B 🍊 (@rickdelgadorad) May 28, 2026

That's a trick question for Democrats.

Then I have good news. https://t.co/dYKWmeNjwt — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 28, 2026

She seems nice. https://t.co/RHB3YSmp6u — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 28, 2026

A real gem.

Fantastic strategy. Glad it worked so well last time. https://t.co/NJg83Y6JkX pic.twitter.com/ykGZa5qno1 — Eric Leyden (@Leyden_Eric) May 28, 2026

And the DNC wonders why men are leaving the Party in droves... https://t.co/XovMZ7KIwY — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 28, 2026

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More of the men should leave.

Weird coming from a serial groper of men’s packages https://t.co/LuudczQvS6 — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) May 28, 2026

"$62,500 is a lot of money for a sexual harassment scandal that Lujan Grisham originally called 'bizarre,' 'slanderous' and 'categorically false.'" https://t.co/29VtWfNoGD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2021

She certainly liked that man.

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