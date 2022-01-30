Sorry, Randi, we all see you.

Randi Weingarten quoting Virginia’s former secretary of education calling parents advocating for their children ‘racists’ is a perfect example of why Terry McAuliffe lost. Oh, don’t get us wrong, the guy sucked for many reasons, but this behavior towards parents?

Yeah, that was what really did his campaign in.

And the fact Randi used this quote tells us all they learned NOTHING:

Randi Weingarten deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/uiurFjYy0K — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 29, 2022

Not only did they call parents racists, but they also called them un-American.

And they wonder why they keep losing.

Oh, and nice try deleting it Randi, but we know you tweeted it and we know who you really are.

Former Virginia secretary of education today: pic.twitter.com/iGMchqXJQz — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 29, 2022

Thank God Youngkin won.

That’s all we can say.

Everyone who disagrees with her is a racist — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) January 29, 2022

And totally un-American apparently.

Randi Weingarten thinks that parents are racist and shouldn’t be allowed to vote school board members out of office. https://t.co/mqlJTMA2WA pic.twitter.com/NGwdxDf2Xq — Max (@MaxNordau) January 29, 2022

Then she went on to tweet this:

“As a former history teacher, I am most concerned that Youngkin’s administration is stoking the fires of racial discontent, eerily reminiscent of the 1950s, and waging war on sacred ground, the public school classroom… https://t.co/AI86jpKkkG — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 29, 2022

Which is where we’re pretty sure the quote came from?

Why did you edit out Atif Qarni’s reference to “racist parents,” @rweingarten? Either he said it or he didn’t. And he did say it. pic.twitter.com/qGwSp4JUFz — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻 (@AsraNomani) January 30, 2022

School choice now.

Disband the unions.

They’ve shown us what their real endgame is and it has nothing to do with educating children.

***

Related:

*SNORT*: Lara Logan DROPS Nancy Pelosi with the PERFECT quote-tweet for babbling about ‘protecting and defending’ Ukraine and LOL

‘Shut the f**k up and admit you were WRONG’: Adam Carolla has BRUTAL words for Bill Maher’s audience NOW clapping for ‘normalcy’

AWKWARD: Lefties CHEERING Neil Young for trying to cancel Joe Rogan TRIP spectacularly over his homophobic past

Recommended Twitchy Video