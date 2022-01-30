Apparently, Nancy Pelosi thinks she took an oath to protect and defend Ukraine?

Hey, we didn’t say it … she did.

Pelosi on Ukraine: We take an oath to protect and defend. And we're working with the White House to show that we are ready for whatever the prospects are. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2022

What is it with Democrats always trying to get us into wars? Oh, they pretend they don’t like war but if you look back, many if not most wars took place under a Democrat.

You took an oath to Ukraine? https://t.co/w3vyvevX0W — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 29, 2022

Oh, Nancy. Lay off the Botox.

Let's send Nance to Ukraine. She's their problem now. — Winston Smith #FJB 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) January 29, 2022

Nancy will take an oath to anyone that hands out money or alcohol. Preferably both at the same time. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) January 29, 2022

Who exactly took an oath? Lets vote and see how many folks want a war with anyone? A scant few, some politicians and the industrial military complex. — mike (@Stormsedge7) January 29, 2022

So, did Biden take an oath to China and Russia ? — V (@GilKernen) January 29, 2022

Meep.

I’m confused too 🤔 — clint knutsen (@cwk87) January 29, 2022

We’re pretty sure it’s Nancy who is confused, just sayin’.

Democrats answering to their special interests. pic.twitter.com/xpuFDv1omF — David Swinford 🇺🇸 (@david_swinford) January 29, 2022

Before soldiers are sent to Ukraine, we need to get the rest of our people out of Afghanistan. — Janice Gehrtz (@JGehrtz) January 30, 2022

That and you know, we should protect our own border?

Thinking out loud.

***

Related:

‘Shut the f**k up and admit you were WRONG’: Adam Carolla has BRUTAL words for Bill Maher’s audience NOW clapping for ‘normalcy’

Gosh, we feel SHOCKED: For SOME reason, Nikole Hannah-Jones does NOT want parents to know what’s being taught in public schools

AWKWARD: Lefties CHEERING Neil Young for trying to cancel Joe Rogan TRIP spectacularly over his homophobic past

Recommended Twitchy Video