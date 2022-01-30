Apparently, Nancy Pelosi thinks she took an oath to protect and defend Ukraine?

Hey, we didn’t say it … she did.

What is it with Democrats always trying to get us into wars? Oh, they pretend they don’t like war but if you look back, many if not most wars took place under a Democrat.

Oh, Nancy. Lay off the Botox.

Trending

Meep.

We’re pretty sure it’s Nancy who is confused, just sayin’.

That and you know, we should protect our own border?

Thinking out loud.

***

Related:

‘Shut the f**k up and admit you were WRONG’: Adam Carolla has BRUTAL words for Bill Maher’s audience NOW clapping for ‘normalcy’

Gosh, we feel SHOCKED: For SOME reason, Nikole Hannah-Jones does NOT want parents to know what’s being taught in public schools

AWKWARD: Lefties CHEERING Neil Young for trying to cancel Joe Rogan TRIP spectacularly over his homophobic past

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chad PergramLara LoganNancy PelosiUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video