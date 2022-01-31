Waiting for Spotify to put a warning on these other ‘experts’ like Fauci, Gupta, Maddow, etc. as well.

And sorry but who gets to decide what is and ISN’T misinformation, eh Spotify?

Is it Neil Young?

Tim Pool went off, and understandably so:

are they going to put a misinformation disclaimer on fauci now too? of course not corporate press and establishment media will keep pumping out disinformation and never face a shred of accountability while Spotify and Joe agree to concessions — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 31, 2022

Granted, this editor happens to think the warning label will bring even MORE listeners/viewers to Rogan’s podcast but still. It does seem awfully one-sided, biased, and shady AF.

the narrative is simple Fauci, Gupta, Maddow, etc They are allowed to lie or just be outright wrong with impunity Anyone who correctly counters the lies will have to have a misinformation warning — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 31, 2022

Anyone with common sense, who refuses to toe the approved narrative, is dangerous TO the narrative. So of course, Big Tech will follow along and ‘warn’ people not to listen to their content. When you think about it like that what they’re doing is even worse.

Why not let all sides of a conversation be heard and allow people to decide for themselves?

The move to add a content warning from Spotify confirms If the corporate press says it, even after being wrong on so much, it is the authority and must be presumed true If the biggest podcast in the world has a scientist on who disagrees it must be labeled with a warning — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 31, 2022

Even though we KNOW the biggest pushers of bad info are people in the media.

And the CDC.

Spotify will never add Dr. Malone or any other critic to this list and we know it We know what "authority" means pic.twitter.com/bgy5C6iTGd — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 31, 2022

Any expert who is willing to stick to the approved narrative, even if what they are saying is wrong.

1/ Good thread by @Timcast. The machine ignores data for 6-12 months while those who pick it up get labeled as disinformation, and yet when the machine decides to accept this data 6-12 months late, it becomes ok to say it and there is ZERO course-correcrion on the process. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 31, 2022

2/ This is why I didn’t applaud when @bariweiss came around on the edge of two COVID rules a few weeks back. Without admitting how her info-processing was wrong and he she will know not to be wrong for so long again in the future, it means nothing that she finally woke up. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 31, 2022

3/3 So there is the part of stand alone voices like @billmaher and Weiss who deserve ZERO credit for acknowledging that it’s raining 24 hours into a typhoon, then there is the machine who only cares about power, agendas and profits so they don’t care about fairness. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 31, 2022

So.. the plan is to let people know which podcasts they don’t want them to watch? Lol, brilliant. — 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡 (𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥) (@Arch1Redemption) January 31, 2022

A disclaimer or “advisory” label always backfires.

Remember these? Those labels increased sales. pic.twitter.com/7E7AWDTLuN — Baudolino – comparing is not equating (@roelfjans) January 31, 2022

See? ANYONE who was around when they stuck these warnings on our music knows what happened.

We wanted that music MORE.

