We didn’t think it was possible but Joe Rogan just made Neil Young and the other Leftist bullies look even dumber.

Watch:

My thoughts on the controversy with @spotify https://t.co/nijJgNSc7m — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 31, 2022

Joe comes in sounding reasonable, and explaining in detail who these ‘controversial doctors’ really are. One being the most published cardiologist and the other with multiple patents on the mRNA vaccine. And he just nailed it, they are experts who disagree with the current narrative, which as we know continues to change and change and then change again. He points out how a year ago, if you even mentioned the idea that COVID came from a lab you were a crazy conspiracy theorist, and GOD FORBID you dare mention cloth masks being a ridiculous solution to this virus. He even supports Spotify babysitting listeners as a way to keep ol’ Neil and the other musicians on their platform.

By being gracious, kind, understanding, and sane, he succeeded in making the morons screeching about him ‘killing people’ look even dumber.

Well done.

JRE JFA. That's how I remember the podcast. Great conversations over the years. Neil probably just wanted a boost in sales for 22. — Cloudy_Judgement Ð/₳ 💎 (@Cloudy_Judgemnt) January 31, 2022

Neil does have a history of being a hippie who loves money.

Heh.

Just give Neil Young some money and he will like you again. https://t.co/WDhbVooL5L — Maze (@mazemoore) January 31, 2022

See what we mean?

Bro Twitter people losing their minds over a podcast they didn’t even listen to. — Beef Supreme (@KiloPapaPD) January 31, 2022

Joe Rogan could talk with a flat earth believer for two hours and it would be fun and respectful. His podcast is eclectic and that’s why I keep listening. Keep it spontaneous and unrehearsed!!! — LarkspurKAT (@hooliegirls) January 31, 2022

Well done Joe! You presented an intelligent response! Keep up the Good work and Thank you for being You! 🧐🤙✌️ pic.twitter.com/6N5g1jiBx5 — JazzyDude (@dude_jazzy) January 31, 2022

Thank you Joe for being the embodiment of such authenticity, curiosity, and wholesomeness. Keep going! — Viet (@vietpham27) January 31, 2022

I think it would be a great idea to have someone with a differing opinion on, either during or right after any podcasts with controversial opinions. That's what I liked about the show a few years back. — Shaunda (@ShaundaSMS) January 31, 2022

Like a true professional. They cannot cancel you. And it’s disappointing legends like Neil Young, who built their career on the principle of free-speech, are with the establishment trying to silence you — The Dad Presents (@thedadpresents) January 31, 2022

This is absolutely why I love @joerogan! He’s a humble, good guy that just wants to have interesting conversations. Whether it’s about hunting, music, food, medicine or anything else, he’s befriended the most brilliant people that love him & appreciate his open platform. — Claudia Mishell (@ClaudiaMishell5) January 31, 2022

And he’s winning.

The greatest source of "misinformation" is from the mainstream media. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) January 31, 2022

Just nailed it.

