Jen Psaki thinks it’s funny that Fox News was covering how soft Democrats are on crime. Guess cops getting shot, stores being robbed so much they shut down, and violence, in general, going largely unpunished is a laughing matter to P-sucky.

But you know, she’s good with CNN and MSNBC because they’re covering RUSSIA.

Watch:

Jen Psaki mocks people discussing the “consequences” of “soft-on-crime” policies: “What does that even mean?” pic.twitter.com/C1KEnXVIQI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022

HA HA HA, crime is so funny.

Jen is just awful. Sorry, not sorry.

If you're concerned about skyrocketing crime rates, and don't give a flip about Ukraine, you live in an "alternate universe" according to Jen. If you want to be on the "right side of history," you need to start obsessing about Putin & beating war drums like the cool kids on CNN. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) January 31, 2022

That’s certainly what it sounds like.

Now we know why they tried ignoring the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.@PolitiBunny https://t.co/27NZamnhd2 — LGBFJB Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) January 31, 2022

You mean that ‘crash’ where a red SUV just ran into a bunch of people all on its own?

What it means is the killing of 2 police officers in NY. — hockeylawdog (@hockeylawdog) January 31, 2022

Notice how cheery she is when cops are killed in record numbers. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) January 31, 2022

Super smiley.

You can tell she’s an Obama-ite.

INNOCENT Crime victims around the country disagree & why she & Biden are polling in the 30’s — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 31, 2022

Crime out of control is hilarious to Psaki? — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) January 31, 2022

HI-LAR-I-OUS.

Yup.

***

Related:

NYT journo suggesting ‘media think about WHY people trust Joe Rogan before them’ TRIGGERS Nikole Hannah-Jones (she deleted BUT we got it)

‘Warning on Fauci TOO’?! Tim Pool goes off in BRUTAL thread about Spotify placing ‘content warning’ on Joe Rogan’s COVID podcasts

BOOMITY: Joe Rogan makes Neil Young and censor-happy bullies on the Left look like even DUMBER sharing his thoughts on Spotify controversy (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video