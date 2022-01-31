Jen Psaki thinks it’s funny that Fox News was covering how soft Democrats are on crime. Guess cops getting shot, stores being robbed so much they shut down, and violence, in general, going largely unpunished is a laughing matter to P-sucky.

But you know, she’s good with CNN and MSNBC because they’re covering RUSSIA.

Watch:

HA HA HA, crime is so funny.

Jen is just awful. Sorry, not sorry.

That’s certainly what it sounds like.

You mean that ‘crash’ where a red SUV just ran into a bunch of people all on its own?

Super smiley.

You can tell she’s an Obama-ite.

HI-LAR-I-OUS.

Yup.

