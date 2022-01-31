Rachel Maddow is seriously the queen of misinformation.

We can say that, right? Queen?

That’s not assuming gender or implying she’d want to be a queen and not a king? Or a duke? Duchess? Hey, we’re sensitive here at Twitchy and want to make sure we’re not committing a micro-aggression or something by saying that.

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, sometimes we even crack ourselves up.

Since Neil Young and other old hippies and woke Lefties want to cancel Joe Rogan for ‘misinformation,’ it’s only fair that they go after Rachel Maddow since she is far worse than Joe has ever been PLUS she’s on primetime.

Makes sense, right?

Especially when this segment from almost a year ago is trending on Twitter today.

Let’s go back in time to 3/29/21 “No we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person… The virus does not infect them…It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to get more people.” pic.twitter.com/kwsDIPYl2E — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 26, 2021

Virus stops with every vaccinated person.

Alrighty then.

THAT’S some serious misinformation.

Time to cancel her show, MSNBC. Them’s the rules!

So tell me, who spreads more Covid misinformation, Joe Rogan or Rachel Maddow? The Machine doesn’t care about misinformation, it cares about approved narrative… https://t.co/KaCyEoPNYj — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 31, 2022

The machine.

That is perfect.

Rachel Maddow last March: “The virus stops with every vaccinated person.” https://t.co/xfAv9R1jSH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 31, 2022

Why only Joe Rogan.

Why not Rachel Maddow?

And this is mainstream prime time. pic.twitter.com/sMgL3eYxqO — PabloPoloPipes🖕🏼💀🖕🏼 (@bookis714) January 31, 2022

She’s ALLOWED to spread misinformation because it’s the misinformation the ‘machine’ is happy to spread to support the narrative.

It’s as simple as that.

***

Related:

‘WOKE attacks only make talent being attacked far RICHER’: Clay Travis’ thread explaining WHY he’s rooting for Spotify to fire Rogan HILARIOUSLY perfect

Laugh it UP, Peppermint Patty: Jen Psaki DRAGGED for mocking Fox News covering violent crime while praising CNN and MSNBC’s RUSSIA coverage (watch)

NYT journo suggesting ‘media think about WHY people trust Joe Rogan before them’ TRIGGERS Nikole Hannah-Jones (she deleted BUT we got it)

Recommended Twitchy Video