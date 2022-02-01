President at Pocket Aces Consulting, Ben Tribbett, has a favorite part about Governor Youngkin making masks optional for students in Virginia.

Oh no, it’s not that parents have a choice again or that kids who have struggled either physically or mentally wearing a mask for YEARS now can finally ‘breathe’.

No no.

His favorite part is how teachers can now mistreat these kids and give them bad grades.

Don’t take our word for it:

Classy guy, right? Note, as we’ve said before (and we’ll say again) we typically do not write about loser randos who are clearly desperate for attention on Twitter because they could be anyone, but when they tweet something like THAT? We have to write about it.

Hey, we told you all how broken Virginia was after spending over a decade under Democrat leadership.

And the saddest part of all is the people who would hire this jagoff are probably fine with him championing the abuse and segregation of kids.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Trending

Maybe Ben wants Republicans in charge of Virginia for a long long time because THIS is how you put Republicans in charge of Virginia for a long long time.

Totally.

That doesn’t make him any less of a d*ckhead though.

Yes, yes he is.

Oh, and in case you thought he might learn something from being called out for being a total douche-canoe?

Nope.

And they wonder why they LOST.

***

Related:

‘Repulsive, dishonest B*TCH’: Loser-troll account Ron Filipkowski DECIMATED for deliberating cropping pic to smear (slander?) Madison Cawthorn

‘Member THIS’?! Damning year-old segment from Rachel Maddow trends after Lefties try canceling Joe Rogan for COVID ‘misinformation’ (watch)

‘WOKE attacks only make talent being attacked far RICHER’: Clay Travis’ thread explaining WHY he’s rooting for Spotify to fire Rogan HILARIOUSLY perfect

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben TribbettmaskingteachersVAYoungkin

Recommended Twitchy Video