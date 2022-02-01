President at Pocket Aces Consulting, Ben Tribbett, has a favorite part about Governor Youngkin making masks optional for students in Virginia.

Oh no, it’s not that parents have a choice again or that kids who have struggled either physically or mentally wearing a mask for YEARS now can finally ‘breathe’.

No no.

His favorite part is how teachers can now mistreat these kids and give them bad grades.

Don’t take our word for it:

My favorite part of the “optional masks” at schools crowd is that the teachers can identify the dickheads and make sure their grades reflect their caring for others. — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) February 1, 2022

Classy guy, right? Note, as we’ve said before (and we’ll say again) we typically do not write about loser randos who are clearly desperate for attention on Twitter because they could be anyone, but when they tweet something like THAT? We have to write about it.

Hey, we told you all how broken Virginia was after spending over a decade under Democrat leadership.

And the saddest part of all is the people who would hire this jagoff are probably fine with him championing the abuse and segregation of kids.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Geezus. Democrats really ARE unhinged. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) February 1, 2022

I’m sorry. Maybe I misread. Are you actually suggesting those who choose to not mask should be penalized in the form of their grades (which tend to reflect effort, among other things) being lowered?! — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) February 1, 2022

This issue is a loser for the Ds Ben. I respect your political opinions but parents are single issue voting over schools getting back to normal. No one is switching to vote D over this issue but boy are parents switching R over it and energized to vote too. — Arlington_Dad (@Arlington_Dad) February 1, 2022

Maybe Ben wants Republicans in charge of Virginia for a long long time because THIS is how you put Republicans in charge of Virginia for a long long time.

So, you think that a teacher should change a student's grades if they don't like them? And you wonder why parents want out of public schools — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 1, 2022

Do masks and Barbie heads make you feel good, dear? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 1, 2022

Totally.

That doesn’t make him any less of a d*ckhead though.

Ben – you must reduce your weight to lower your chances of taking up a hospital bed. If you don’t, you don’t care about others. — Mike Giancotti (@giancotti_m) February 1, 2022

If teachers are, as you suggested, determining the grades of students based upon compliance with the educator's virtue signals, those teachers should be collecting an unemployment check. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 1, 2022

You’re calling kids “dickheads?” Do I understand that correctly? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) February 1, 2022

Yes, yes he is.

So because you care, all small children without masks are dickheads and should be punished for not understanding issues beyond their comprehension.

How do you delude yourself into believing you're the good guy? — Jamie (@jamie2181) February 1, 2022

Oh, and in case you thought he might learn something from being called out for being a total douche-canoe?

I said it and I meant it. Ratio away. — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) February 1, 2022

Nope.

And they wonder why they LOST.

***

