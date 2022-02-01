Seriously, whoever is writing Biden’s tweets needs to just stop.

We get that he had to ‘tweet’ something for the state of National Black History Month but this didn’t even go over well with Democrats.

Our nation was founded on an idea: that all of us are created equal. As we celebrate National Black History Month, we recommit ourselves to reach for that founding promise and fight for the equity, opportunity, and dignity that every Black American is due in equal measure. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2022

Cute how they are using ‘equity’ versus equality, and we say they because there is NO WAY Biden even knows what Twitter is, let alone writing some meaningful tweet about the start of National Black History Month.

And speaking of that meaningful tweet, it pissed off the Left:

It actually wasn’t. It was founded on the idea that all Anglo-Saxons were created equal. Everyone else was sub-human. Sound familiar? — Jon Stewart (@Jon_D_Stewart) February 1, 2022

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AMERICA IS RAY-SIS!

Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve heard it.

It is fun, however, to see these people yelling at Biden for a change.

Well, technically that wasn't what our country was founded on because even then they meant only white men. — I'm A Foodie Girl In A Foodie World (@Ilya_Elante) February 1, 2022

Well, technically blah blah blah.

That isn't how the country was founded on as it excluded indigenous people and those considered slaves. And women. — Pistol ₿ Pete (@CommonCentz2021) February 1, 2022

Thanks for the insight, Pistol Pete.

LOL

But it wasn’t created that way. It was designed to profit a small majority of wealthy white landowners and we’ve been fighting to try and change that since the beginnings.we need the federal govt to pass voting rights legislation to make the idea a reality. Period — 🌲keitosan (@littlekbomb) February 1, 2022

You get the picture.

Oh, and other Lefties took this opportunity to beg for stuff:

You can start by taking action to #CancelStudentDebt – without it, equity will be hard to achieve for many. — Sergio Flores | BLM | Social Distancing NOW (@_SergioFlores) February 1, 2022

Gimme gimme gimme.

Reparations. And voting rights legislation must pass. — Tits Andronicus! (@marybethbass) February 1, 2022

Lots of gimme gimmes on this tweet.

And then there were the tweets we expected to see questioning one of the most racist presidents in modern history tweeting about equity:

The most racist president in modern history says what??? — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) February 1, 2022

As we celebrate Black History Month, let’s remember that the President of the United States is RACIST SCUM who told me I’m not black because I did not vote for him. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 1, 2022

What if they're unvaccinated? Take their jobs? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 1, 2022

Never. Stop. Pandering. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) February 1, 2022

Don’t you have a history of blocking blacks from federal appointments? — EdO (@Edoandco) February 1, 2022

Just a thought: Equity is not equality. — Kranjess McBasketball🇺🇸 (@upupdowndownup) February 1, 2022

That's not what this nation was founded on at all. — PKSparkxx #BlackLivesMatter (@PKSparkxx) February 1, 2022

But yeah, he really really ticked off the true America-haters who likely voted for him.

Delicious ain’t it?

***

Related:

FINISH HIM! Canadian Conservative FEMALE Leader just TORCHES Trudeau for calling patriotic Canadians misogynistic and racist (watch)

‘ALWAYS with the pronouns’! ‘MD’ writes batsh*t THREAD claiming right-wing is pushing normalcy so they can TAKE OVER THE SCHOOL BOARDS

‘Repulsive, dishonest B*TCH’: Loser-troll account Ron Filipkowski DECIMATED for deliberating cropping pic to smear (slander?) Madison Cawthorn

Recommended Twitchy Video