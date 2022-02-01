You know, watching the way Trudeau is treating freedom-loving Canadians who just want to be heard reminds us a lot of how Biden and Democrats have been treating Americans as well. Almost as if there is an authoritarian pattern with more progressive leaders who can’t be bothered to listen to the people they supposedly work for. The Canadian Truckers have gotten his attention, but sadly it’s only been in the ‘insult and smear’ way.

He called them racists and misogynists, and just like our mainstream media here, they are doing their best to support Trudeau and his efforts to vilify the people who truly are peacefully protesting.

Finally, someone spoke up for them … watch this:

SAVAGE Canadian Conservative Leader Puts Final NAIL in Trudeau's Coffin in Parliament… in Front of the Whole World pic.twitter.com/5sbNLBFdDt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2022

YAAAAAS!

They just want to be heard.

What she said.

👏👏👏👏👏 5 clappies. Highest rating. — Julie10128 (@julie10128) February 1, 2022

Murphy Brown is a Camadian MP?

Who knew? — Kirk – 😂J-6 is a 🤡 show (@Kirkralphb) February 1, 2022

We had the same reaction at first, heh.

Amazing! We need more courage out there! — Angie Gutierrez (@angiemarie956) February 1, 2022

Indeed we do.

Not just in Canada, but in America as well.

***

