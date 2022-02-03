Is this another one of those, ‘I did not inhale,’ things like Bill Clinton tried to pull DECADES ago when he got caught smoking pot?

Seriously, did L.A. Mayor Garcetti really think ANYONE would buy this crap about his holding his breath while taking a maskless photo with Magic Johnson? And even if he did, that they’d believe that’s how you don’t spread COVID?!

They think we’re all stupid.

Granted, the people who keep electing leaders like him ARE but c’mon man:

GROUNDBREAKING.

You keep dreamin’ my dude.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

