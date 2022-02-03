Is this another one of those, ‘I did not inhale,’ things like Bill Clinton tried to pull DECADES ago when he got caught smoking pot?

Seriously, did L.A. Mayor Garcetti really think ANYONE would buy this crap about his holding his breath while taking a maskless photo with Magic Johnson? And even if he did, that they’d believe that’s how you don’t spread COVID?!

They think we’re all stupid.

Granted, the people who keep electing leaders like him ARE but c’mon man:

L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson https://t.co/sonD5efrJ9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2022

Holding your breath counts as wearing a mask. This is huge. https://t.co/0zZ1erCIZt — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 3, 2022

GROUNDBREAKING.

Garcetti holds his breath, rubs his lucky rabbit foot, throws salt over his shoulder, knocks on wood, pretends masks work. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 3, 2022

Maybe Mayor Garcetti can go on the Joe Rogan podcast and discuss the benefits of holding your breath against covid. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) February 3, 2022

Did Bill Clinton's comms team write this?#IDidNotInhale — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) February 3, 2022

And one day I’ll marry Kate Beckinsale! pic.twitter.com/XAaxTpRaBX — Kyle 🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusicatx) February 3, 2022

You keep dreamin’ my dude.

I had to double-check this wasn't @TheBabylonBee — Clifton Duncan: Anti-Covidian. (@cliftonaduncan) February 3, 2022

It appears that @ericgarcetti is either stupid or thinks everyone else is. Or both. It's probably both. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 3, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

