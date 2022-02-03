Who knew Joe Rogan was so powerful?

We are witnessing a complete and total meltdown of a bunch of old hippies who don’t seem to realize they’re toeing the big government line while protecting big pharma, and all because none of them have ever bothered to listen to a single Rogan podcast.

Seriously, begging Taylor Swift for help? HA!

The reason for wanting to speak with miss Swift is that she is the only one who has successfully kicked Spotifys ass

The only one

I think she could give us good advice

This isn’t over — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 2, 2022

This isn’t over?

Just take your ball and go home, Dave.

Nobody really cares at this point.

Some good advice: actually listen to @joerogan’s show before you demand his cancellation — DerrtyDeac (@Rrednyc) February 2, 2022

The word cancellation got David’s attention.

Could they be the bad guys?!

WOW.

I have not and will not demand anything from Spotify or Joe Rogan …I just don’t want my music on there if he’s on there so I’m taking mine off …that is not censorship https://t.co/VFvlWUFlPD — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 2, 2022

Threatening to take your music off Spotify if they don’t remove Rogan is absolutely attempting to censor him. What else would you call that, Dave?

How dare Americans have different views!!!! Take your ball and go away already. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) February 3, 2022

will you be deleting your twitter account?@joerogan is here, too. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2022

Fair point.

Maybe David should prove he means business and just go ahead and delete his Twitter account.

THAT’LL show Joe Rogan!

***

