C’mon man, they’re just trying to give Biden a win. LOL

So this morning, our pals in the mainstream media are out and about pushing the news that U.S. forces, under Biden, killed the leader of the Islamic State during an overnight raid EXCEPT for the reports we’re seeing say the guy actually blew himself up.

And killed multiple women and children.

Interesting how they aren’t reporting the entire story … wonder why:

The @nytimes, the @latimes, @CNBC and @MSNBC say “US forces killed” but @AFP says the guy blew himself up. Why is the US media working so hard for the ruling Democrat party? Where is the skepticism? Did the Afghanistan missile attack not teach them anything? pic.twitter.com/9IW81ezvLd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2022

AFP News Agency reporting the real story.

In case you had any doubt about how useless our mainstream media really is …

I think he was wearing a vest that exploded. I also saw reported that 6 children were killed. Imagine Trump doing this. The media would say he did it to distract from his failing presidency and as a result he murdered 6 kids. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 3, 2022

If this had happened under Trump all we’d hear about is how he got a bunch of women and children killed.

Yup.

So Biden killed 13 civilians to get to this guy (who will probably be replaced quickly if he’s not been already). — Walter Tomaszewski (@jamalshookup) February 3, 2022

Winning!

***

Related:

‘Bro, he’s on Twitter too, deleting your account?’ David Crosby makes bigger TOOL of himself insisting he’s not trying to censor Joe Rogan

According to latest Gallup poll, big-time majority of Americans thinks direction Biden is taking country in totally EFF’D

LOL … wut?! L.A. Mayor Garcetti claiming he ‘held his breath’ for maskless pic with Magic Johnson hilariously BLOWS up in his maskless face

Recommended Twitchy Video