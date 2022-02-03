C’mon man, they’re just trying to give Biden a win. LOL

So this morning, our pals in the mainstream media are out and about pushing the news that U.S. forces, under Biden, killed the leader of the Islamic State during an overnight raid EXCEPT for the reports we’re seeing say the guy actually blew himself up.

And killed multiple women and children.

Interesting how they aren’t reporting the entire story … wonder why:

AFP News Agency reporting the real story.

In case you had any doubt about how useless our mainstream media really is …

If this had happened under Trump all we’d hear about is how he got a bunch of women and children killed.

Yup.

Winning!

***

