Joe Biden proving once again he’s clueless about the Second Amendment.

Granted, President Puppet On A String is clueless about most things, but he seems really clueless about guns.

Remember when he said to get a shotgun and fire two blasts if you ever have a problem?

Except … he’s wrong.

Again.

Stephen Gutowski was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to the president:

It’s embarrassing how little the man actually knows about gun laws.

And he’s the president?

Democrats. *smh*

What do you know?

Shocker.

Biden was wrong again.

YES THIS EDITOR TOTALLY WANTS TO DRIVE A TANK!!!!

None of this is new.

In other words, Joe should know better.

Ouch, Biden, we felt this one way over here.

***

