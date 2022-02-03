Joe Biden proving once again he’s clueless about the Second Amendment.

Granted, President Puppet On A String is clueless about most things, but he seems really clueless about guns.

Remember when he said to get a shotgun and fire two blasts if you ever have a problem?

Biden on the 2nd amendment: "You couldn't buy a cannon when this amendment was passed…” pic.twitter.com/fRMOh0pHHd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 3, 2022

Except … he’s wrong.

Again.

Stephen Gutowski was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to the president:

The president likes to make this claim a lot, but it's false. He went on to falsely claim the gun industry can't be sued at all and is the only industry that enjoys federal liability protection. That's another false claim he makes a lot. https://t.co/6YBzyrdhuY — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

It’s embarrassing how little the man actually knows about gun laws.

And he’s the president?

Democrats. *smh*

Oh, also, you can still legally own a canon today. They're regulated as destructive devices under the National Firearms Act of 1934, but they're still legal for civilians to own. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

What do you know?

Shocker.

Biden was wrong again.

Here's the ATF's definition of destructive device under the NFA, which includes artillery: https://t.co/u38ownOVCt — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

People do own them in real life. Same for tanks and jets. Most are private collectors, but some are businesses that rent them out. Do you want to drive a tank or shoot a canon? Well, here you go: https://t.co/iJ7gWvhcav — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

YES THIS EDITOR TOTALLY WANTS TO DRIVE A TANK!!!!

You can even rent a tank and crush a car with it on the Vegas strip. None of this is new either: https://t.co/Ccm3dzcF0I — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

None of this is new.

In other words, Joe should know better.

Ouch, Biden, we felt this one way over here.

***

