Gosh, why oh why would members of the January 6 committee be upset about Zucker leaving CNN? Hrm.

Almost as if he’s been covering their efforts in a way they like.

C’mon, let’s not pretend ol’ Zuck has ever encouraged his network to be unbiased in the least, and it sounds like the new owners of CNN may be a little different.

“The first calls I got…were from four members of the January 6 committee, who felt devastated for our democracy, because Jeff was not going to be around to make sure that CNN is able to do its job” -Jamie Gangel Best argument for leadership change yet: https://t.co/Vdr65zdkj3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 4, 2022

Gangel didn’t just get calls from them, they were the FIRST CALLS received.

In essence, the committee is losing their public relations guy.

From Vanity Fair:

Toward the end of the meeting, in which prominent CNN journalists went hard at Kilar over Zucker’s resignation, special correspondent Jamie Gangel spoke up. “The first calls I got this morning were from four members of the January 6 committee, who felt devastated for our democracy, because Jeff was not going to be around to make sure that CNN is able to do its job,” she said.

Steve Krakauer gets it:

If you’re a journalist, you are doing your job correctly when politicians are celebrating your departure. If politicians are “devastated" when you leave, you failed. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 4, 2022

Boomity.

The fact that so many CNN employees are lionizing Zucker while the network's ratings continue to plummet suggests that the network has grown myopic and complacent and is indeed long due for an overhaul. — JVW (@jvward) February 4, 2022

The fact that certain lawmakers needed this con man's cover to "save democracy" is an indictment of them and the current state of politics and journalism. Honestly sickening. — William Berndt (@WilliamBerndt) February 4, 2022

Best summation of this situation I have seen yet. — david (@davidsaidwhat) February 4, 2022

What a joke CNN fabricates the majority of its news — Baseballmom524 (@baseballmom524) February 4, 2022

And that’s probably what these four members of the January 6 committee will miss the most.

***

