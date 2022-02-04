The Left just can’t figure out why Youngkin won … which means they’ll keep losing.

Governor Youngkin was talking about his plan to eliminate the grocery tax (can you believe they still tax groceries?!) in an Alexandria grocery store, and some angry woman started yelling at him for not wearing a mask. Note, there is no mask mandate in the state of Virginia and Youngkin is currently fighting to unmask children in the schools as well. So really, he’s doing exactly what he has said he’d do and acting exactly as he said he would.

That being said, we’re ok with this woman covering her face:

While promoting his plan to eliminate grocery taxes, a customer strongly expressed disapproval over a maskless Youngkin. "Governor, where is your mask?" "We're all making choices today." "Yeah, look around you governor, you're in Alexandria. Read the room buddy!"@wusa pic.twitter.com/zNkgFXppVs — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 3, 2022

Youngkin was a class act, ‘We’re all making choices today,’ as that has been his talking point all along. He’s not pro or anti-mask, he’s about the choice when it comes to wearing one. Guess that freaks out the authoritarians on the Left who really and truly care only about controlling others.

And maybe the angry masked heifer missed it, but Youngkin WON.

Perhaps she should read the room.

This lady doesn’t speak for all Alexandrians. People here generally don’t go apoplectic if you don’t wear a mask. Yes, even in blue Alexandria people are tiring of mask theater.

Wear it or don’t wear it. Just don’t be a jerk either way. https://t.co/MgJgkVbePu — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 4, 2022

But being a jerk comes so naturally to so many people.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told Newsweek in a statement on Friday: "The governor often says if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask but in Virginia you get to choose." people are brain washed up there — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) February 4, 2022

They are programmed.

Yup.

The comments make it plain that masks are nothing more than a social statement at this point. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 4, 2022

True story.

I don't think I've worn a mask in a grocery store since at least August of last year. Maybe longer. I didn't know there were still people doing that in Virginia. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 4, 2022

Did I say August? I looked it up and I believe it's May of last year. Outside of the daycare where I take my dog that requires masks for some reason, almost nowhere requires them here. In this area, I'm not sure I've worn one in months. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 4, 2022

Crazy people are still wearing them.

Case in point, that chick.

Masks aren’t mandated in VA any longer — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸 (@LKiedrowski) February 4, 2022

“I’m holding my breath, crazy lady!” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 4, 2022

That. Would. Have. Been. Awesome.

‘Don’t worry crazy woman, I am holding my breath like Mayor Garcetti. It’s all good!’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow she looks like a picture of health, hope that mask keeps those arteries unclogged. — RobertWinston (@RobertStrokes) February 4, 2022

Cloth masks are completely useless in preventing the spread of covid. — Grack Spudger (@GSpudger) February 4, 2022

She should have six masks on. The more the better, right? And don’t forget the rubber gloves! — C Mac (@Stenomama21) February 4, 2022

"News" from a "journalist." — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) February 4, 2022

Oh, they are so confused in Virginia right now. They keep hating on the new governor and they keep getting dragged for hating on the new governor.

Maybe it’s the local media who need to learn to read the room?

***

