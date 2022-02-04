As Twitchy reported earlier, Virginia State Senator Jennifer B. Boysko posted a picture of herself with many of the people responsible for keeping children forcibly masked and denying Governor Yougnkin’s EO that is supposed to empower choice for parents.

Ironically, none of the people forcing masks on children as young as 2 were masked in her photo.

She’s SO proud of them:

This did not go over well on social media (the last time we looked this tweet had over 500 responses), but it looks like a member of that community reached out to the senator via an email to which she responded quite smugly:

Callous is also a good word for it.

And it does look bad.

Seems a fair request, yes?

