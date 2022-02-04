As Twitchy reported earlier, Virginia State Senator Jennifer B. Boysko posted a picture of herself with many of the people responsible for keeping children forcibly masked and denying Governor Yougnkin’s EO that is supposed to empower choice for parents.

Ironically, none of the people forcing masks on children as young as 2 were masked in her photo.

She’s SO proud of them:

This did not go over well on social media (the last time we looked this tweet had over 500 responses), but it looks like a member of that community reached out to the senator via an email to which she responded quite smugly:

Callous is also a good word for it.

keep digging Jen — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 4, 2022

So if your daughter is sitting with her jabbed friends at school, she can take off her mask. And that’s implying she doesn’t know if people in the senate are jabbed . Are they skipping it and making everyone else get it? #copout #masksaretheater. She’s worried it looks bad. — cindy_lou_who (@2cindylouwho) February 4, 2022

And it does look bad.

Smug hypocrites say what? — SuzSnarknado 🏴⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 4, 2022

She respects “concerns” but we respect data and science. That’s the difference. — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) February 4, 2022

One of our parents asks: My son is vaxxed & tested every week for basketball, how come he can't unmask just like @JenniferBoysko and her friends? — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) February 4, 2022

Prove it. Show us the vax cards. — Debbie (@Rose2Debbie) February 4, 2022

Seems a fair request, yes?

***

Related:

The ‘You’re Not Black Enough’ Caucus: Winsome Earle-Sears OWNS @VABlackCaucus and Dems for blocking ONLY Black GOP legislator from joining

Sounds … racist? Right? Republican Del. AC Cordoza denied seat on @VaBlackCaucus (cue ugly subtweet from Sen. Louise Lucas)

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Seth Dillon defines ‘racist’, ‘inclusivity’, ‘misinformation,’ and HOOBOY did he EVER piss Lefties off

Recommended Twitchy Video