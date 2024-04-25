President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call

President Joe Biden is attending a celebrity fundraiser Thursday night in Westchester, New York, but he stopped by Syracuse on his way to address the police union, which recently lost two members. Storyteller-in-Chief Biden likes to relate to his audiences; some might call it pandering. If he's calling the family of a service member killed overseas, he empathizes that his son was killed in Iraq, so he knows how they feel.

Maybe Beau Biden wasn't killed in Iraq. Maybe it was while he walking the beat as a police officer. Biden knows how much the families of police officers dread that phone call every time they go on duty. He's gotten one of those phone calls. He knows.

BIDEN: "Every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, or child, worries about will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls" pic.twitter.com/GUNB9ChgDA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2024

So now Beau died when he was a police officer?😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 25, 2024

So now Biden's son was a police officer killed in the line of duty? https://t.co/yR2rj1TadM — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 25, 2024

Is he trying to say Beau was a cop who was murdered? — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) April 25, 2024

He did it again https://t.co/7m98Zd9QLP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2024

He can’t stop, has to be about him. — Travis Davis (@RealTWDavis) April 25, 2024

Narcissist on steroids. — AnnaV (@perchance99) April 25, 2024

Lively imagination right there, with Biden. — Laurie (@laurieinri) April 25, 2024

Lying dolt. — D.A. Henke (@Arden0211) April 25, 2024

He's the first person in the history of the world to have a family member die, apparently, which is why it's always all about him. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) April 25, 2024

Now that’s one sharp man right there 😂😂 — Lucky cat (@Luckyca25706300) April 25, 2024

Always making everything about himself. — VOTE (@maga_rose) April 25, 2024

Every person in the room that got that phone call just saw red. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) April 25, 2024

Hang on! He’s probably talking about the car accident with his wife and daughter. I’ll give him this one. I still hate him. — tmbholmes (@tmbholmes) April 25, 2024

He very well might be … but it still doesn't make sense in context. The subject was the police officers and the sacrifices they make.

We all know that Biden has had his run-ins with the cops, like the time he was arrested marching for civil rights, or the time he was arrested for trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

