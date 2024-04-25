President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call

OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden is attending a celebrity fundraiser Thursday night in Westchester, New York, but he stopped by Syracuse on his way to address the police union, which recently lost two members. Storyteller-in-Chief Biden likes to relate to his audiences; some might call it pandering. If he's calling the family of a service member killed overseas, he empathizes that his son was killed in Iraq, so he knows how they feel.

Maybe Beau Biden wasn't killed in Iraq. Maybe it was while he walking the beat as a police officer. Biden knows how much the families of police officers dread that phone call every time they go on duty. He's gotten one of those phone calls. He knows.

He very well might be … but it still doesn't make sense in context. The subject was the police officers and the sacrifices they make.

We all know that Biden has had his run-ins with the cops, like the time he was arrested marching for civil rights, or the time he was arrested for trying to visit Nelson Mandela. 

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN POLICE OFFICERS

